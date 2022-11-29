Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role

Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

"My character is very little; it's almost a cameo," Banderas shared with Collider. "He's just a friend of Indiana's character, and he's looking for him because he needs something from his friend. But he just takes up very little time of the movie, but very happy to be part of a saga that is of the history of motion pictures, obviously."

Despite his minimal involvement, Banderas is still thrilled with the opportunity, as he noted, "Just the fact that I step on the set, for me, was important. And I got to tell you: I had a great time with Harrison. He's a gentleman on the set and outside of the set. I share some dinners with him and some time, and what a gentleman."

Other newcomers to the franchise include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident).

Given that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was considered by many to be a sendoff to the character, audiences have been left wondering what inspired the upcoming sequel. According to Ford, while some audiences thought the last film was a sendoff, this new film will offer a more genuine goodbye to the figure.

"I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey," Ford explained to Empire Magazine. "If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character."

With Disney+ reportedly developing an Indiana Jones TV series, and with no details about what such a TV series could explore, it's entirely possible that Banderas or other supporting figures could take the spotlight of the series.

