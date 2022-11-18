Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released

Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

In addition to this first look at the new film, Empire also grabbed some time with Ford himself to talk about his interest in sporting Jones' fedora once again.

"It's full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it's complex and it's sneaky," Ford shared with the outlet. Of the production, the 80-year-old actor recalled, "The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous ... But I'm very happy with the film that we have."

In 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford returned to the role for the first time in nearly 20 years, a film which concluded in him marrying his love interest from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood. While some audiences saw this as a natural conclusion to the journey, Ford himself didn't feel like it was the sendoff the character deserved.

"I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey," the actor pointed out. "If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character."

Original director Steven Spielberg was attached to the project for quite some time before ultimately opting to step away from the series, handing the reins over to Logan filmmaker James Mangold. Much like he did with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Mangold also wanted to highlight an iconic figure at the end of their journey.

"It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset," Mangold shared with the outlet. "The issues I brought up about Indy's age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were 'old' jokes, but the material itself wasn't about it. To me, whatever your greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it's not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way."

