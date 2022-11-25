New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Villains and a Sprawling Adventure

Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.

You check out some of the new images, which feature Ford in action as Indiana Jones as well as Waller-Bridge as Helena, Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, and what looks to be Indiana facing a mysterious enemy, below:

(Photo: Empire / Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Empire / Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Empire / Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Empire / Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Empire / Lucasfilm)

Who Is Directing Indiana Jones 5?

Originally, Steven Spielberg was supposed to return to helm the fifth installment, but Logan director James Mangold ended up taking over the project

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com during Star Wars Celebration. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast.

What do you think about the new Indiana Jones 5 photos? Are you eager to see the trailer? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.