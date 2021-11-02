Indiana Jones 5 Star Harrison Ford Reunited With Lost Credit Card

Many of us have had to deal with the loss of a credit card while traveling overseas. Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford recently had this happen to him in Italy while filming Indiana Jones 5. Luckily, a nice tourist was able to retrieve and return it to him, hopefully before Ford had to go through the trouble of calling to cancel the card. Of course, it probably helped that the tourist who found the credit card recognized Ford’s famous name and turned it over to the local police.

According to New York Daily News, a German tourist found Ford’s credit card on Thursday, October 25th, in an Italian beach town in Mondello, Sicily. After the tourist gave the card to the local police and it was reunited with Ford, the Italian media captured a photo of Ford in a t-shirt and swim trunks as he posed with the police and his lost credit card.

“When the police officer and two policemen showed him and returned his belongings, the actor smiled, relieved of all the prevented damage and happy to know a place as beautiful as it is honest,” a police statement read. “The meeting with the policemen was sealed with a photo that will be jealously kept by all the protagonists of the story.”

A group of October set photos for Indiana Jones 5 featured Harrison Ford alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. Ford and Waller-Bridge could be clearly seen in the photos, while only the back of Banderas was visible. Another round of set photos surfaced in July and also featured Waller-Bridge, though it still remains a mystery what role she is playing in the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Filming on Indiana Jones 5 is back underway following Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury. News broke that the actor injured his shoulder in June, with Walt Disney Studios releasing a statement that read, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.” Ford later returned to the set and was pictured with his arm in a sling, with production working around the injury until Ford could return.

Disney just pushed the Indiana Jones 5 release date back nearly a year, from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. A host of other Marvel Studios films also saw their scheduled release dates altered, though the Indiana Jones 5 change may be due to the lost production time from Harrison’s injury.

