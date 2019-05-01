Indiana Jones 5 Gets New Writer, Abandoned Plot Details Revealed

Ever since Disney and Lucasfilm announced work on a new installment in the fan-favorite Indiana Jones series, fans have been eager to see the next adventure of the daring archeologist. But while we’ve heard that all of the major players would be returning, including Harrison Ford in the title role with Steven Spielberg directing, we’ve yet to hear much else.

Now a new report from Making Star Wars indicates that Indiana Jones 5 has suffered a setback and has hired This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman to redo the script entirely, scrapping the idea from Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jon Kasdan.

Aside from his success with the NBC drama This Is Us, Fogelman also served as a writer on Disney and Pixar’s first two Cars movies, and recently wrote and directed Life Itself.

Kasdan’s script, according to Making Star Wars, was said to be focused on the Wałbrzych Gold Train story, which suggests a Nazi train loaded with priceless artifacts and heirlooms went missing in a series of tunnels in Poland. Unfortunately this story will not play out, and it seems like Kasdan has abandoned that idea as the MacGuffin du jour for the film.

This is quite a setback for Indiana Jones 5, as last year Spielberg himself revealed that he was getting ready to begin filming in April.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said during the Empire Awards. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

Indiana Jones 5 has a tentative release of July 10, 2020, but expect that to be pushed back as more concrete details about the film begin to come together in the coming months.

