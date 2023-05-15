Indiana Jones 5 Writers Did What They Could to Terrify Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters later this summer, capping the cinematic story of the iconic adventurer. While a lot of details surrounding Dial of Destiny's plot have been a mystery, it sounds like those involved with crafting the film had a unique goal. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Dial of Destiny writers Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth spoke about how they worked to create tension within the film — and that included imagining Harrison Ford's Indy in as tense of a situation as possible.

"We'd be sitting there behind the eight-ball," and the thing that would get us out every time was just how much fun it is to think about Harrison doing these things," Jez Butterworth explained. "We'd think, 'What awful situation do we want to put him in and watch him get out of?' He does it better than absolutely anyone, I think, in the history of cinema."

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30th.