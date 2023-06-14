New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Featurette Looks Back on the Legacy of the Franchise

In just a few weeks, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be landing in theaters, which serves as a reminder to just how powerful the impact of the Indiana Jones franchise has been over the last 40 years. As compared to other massive brands, Indiana Jones might not have released quite as many installments, yet this speaks to just how effective each installment in the series is, even if we can go decades between the debut of new adventures. A new featurette for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny looks back on both where the archaeologist has gone and how his journey will conclude with the upcoming film. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

From Steven Spielberg to Kathleen Kennedy to James Mangold, this new featurette includes various filmmakers behind bringing the figure's adventures to life, while also including comments from the star himself, Harrison Ford.

Even though the upcoming film is expected to embrace the sense of excitement that has been a staple of the series since 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, director Mangold previously teased the new elements of the character we'll see in the upcoming installment.

"We can't hide from where we are in our lives -- none of us can -- and neither can Indiana Jones," Mangold shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I wanted to follow Harrison's own lead and simply deal with it straight on. It's not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It's more than just that his bones might ache, it's that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated. The mistake you can make in movies -- and we've all seen movies like this -- is where someone is of a ripe age, but the entire movie is continuing this charade along with them that they're not that old."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

