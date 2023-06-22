Harrison Ford Is Retiring From Indiana Jones, But Has Not Plans to Retire From Acting

Harrison Ford won't be retiring from acting after Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – he's just retiring from playing Indiana Jones. In a new interview, Ford made it clear that not only does he not plan on retiring – he doesn't even think it would be good for him.

"I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

The Star Wars icon went on to explain why he feels like he still wants to be part of the industry, despite the fact that he's about to turn 81 years old:

"It is the people you get to work with," Ford explained. "The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It's the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene. I don't feel obliged to do anything. I'm naturally affected by things that I work on."

Harrison Ford may be about to say goodbye to Indiana Jones, but his career isn't slowing down at all. Before Dial of Destiny even hits theaters, Ford has been hard at work on two Marvel movies, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Ford is taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the death of his friend and colleague, William Hurt.

There are already rumors (and some evidence) that not only will Thunderbolt Ross advance to the position of President of the United States in Captain America 4, but that he will also follow Ross's comic book history and become the infamous "Red Hulk" who has been a major Marvel anit-hero. At first, there were a lot of Marvel fans who figured Ford was too old to do all the physical acting necessary for a Hulk-out, but clearly, he's game!

The film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

