Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Lucasfilm Has Lawsuit Filed Against Them For a Wild Reason

After five movies, the saga of Indiana Jones has seemingly come to a close, with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arriving in theaters earlier this summer. While the ensemble cast and surprising plot twists dominated a lot of Dial of Destiny's early conversation, a new lawsuit has put the film back into the spotlight in an unexpected way. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter uncovered a lawsuit between Lucasfilm and Frost River, a Minnesota-based clothing company that alleges their Geologist Pack backpack was used in Dial of Destiny without their permission. The suit claims that, on top of unauthorized use of the backpack, Lucasfilm removed all identifying marks from the bag, which Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) utilizes throughout the film.

The suit also alleges that Lucasfilm used footage from Dial of Destiny in an official promotional campaign with a different clothing company, Filson. In particular, the suit cites a 60 second commercial that shows Frost River's Geologist Pack, possibly falsely conveying to viewers that the backpack was made by Filson.

"Lucasfilm and Filson produced a 60 second commercial prominently featuring video clips from the Indiana Jones 5 film intertwined with video clips of actors using Filson's own products," writes Devin McRae, a lawyer for Frost River, in the complaint. "Shockingly, one of the intertwined video clips was one from Indiana Jones 5 featuring Frost River's Geologist Pack."

Is Harrison Ford Done With Indiana Jones?

As Ford has confirmed multiple times in the lead-up to Dial of Destiny, the film would be his final turn in the iconic role — but he would hopefully go out with a bang.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

What Is Indiana Jones 5 about?

The iconic Harrison Ford returned for one last adventure as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

