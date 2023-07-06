Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Shaunette Renee Wilson Asked Director To Alter "Offensive" Scene

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters, and the movie features some returning favorites from the franchise including Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones), John Rhys-Davies (Sallah), and Karen Allen (Marion Ravenwood). The movie also stars some franchise newcomers, including Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, a CGI agent who has gotten mixed up with the wrong people. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Sadly, Mason is killed by Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) in the film, but it sounds like her death was almost different. Wilson recently spoke with Variety and revealed her "exit" from the film needed to be changed.

"Well, I don't want to spoil too much, but my character had a particular way of exiting the film. And initially, I found it to be a little too offensive and a bit problematic, and I was like, 'We probably don't need to say these words or have it done this way, and this is something I'm uncomfortable with,'" Wilson explained. She added that director and co-writer James Mangold "was like, 'You know what, you're completely right, I hear you. That's something I flagged as well.' And we were able to work on that."

She added that "the brilliance and wonder" of the filmmaker "is his ability to collaborate."

Recently, Wilson spoke with ComicBook.com about the complexities of her character.

"I think it was wonderful having Jim [Mangold] as someone to communicate with and talk a little bit about it," Wilson explained. "This isn't a situation that she ever thought she would be in or necessarily wants to be in, kind of like following orders. And then she's kind of thrust into more of a leadership role and has to wrangle these guys. And it seems that things are just getting way out of hand and way out of what she would ever perceive to have happen. And so trying to just take it moment by moment, this is the agenda right now. They're messing it up, but I'm trying to focus in on this one thing. And I think the scale just keeps growing bigger and bigger and bigger. And to show that struggle and to show that things are not going as to plan was just really fun"

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.