New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Poster Released

The presence of Harrison Ford is looming large in a new poster for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Tickets are on sale now for the newest movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, as Harrison Ford reprises his iconic role as the swashbuckling adventurer once again. The fifth film will see Indiana Jones mentoring his goddaughter, played by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As the duo goes off on another hair-raising adventure, fans can take a glimpse at a new IMAX poster for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny released by Lucasfilm.

"Check out the exclusive @IMAX artwork for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, only in theaters June 30. Get tickets now: http://fandango.com/IndianaJones," a tweet from the official Indiana Jones Twitter account reads. The poster features a shadow of Indiana Jones looking over the terrain, as he rides off on a horse leaving a city. Behind the larger Indy is the ominous "Dial of Destiny," which is the MacGuffin of the movie.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Reactions Surface

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whipped up its first reactions at Cannes. The fifth and final installment of the long-running franchise premiered last week during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, giving attendees their first look at Harrison Ford's sendoff as the famed archeologist adventurer 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opened the French Riviera festival in 2008. Following the screening Thursday night, the first reactions from Indiana Jones 5 reviewers landed online — and critics seem to agree that Indiana Jones rides into the sunset on a high note. Many reviewers gave the film 4 out of 5 stars.

Directed by James Mangold (Logan, 3:10 to Yuma), who takes over from franchise filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Dial of Destiny stars Ford alongside an international cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as Jones' goddaughter, Helena Shaw; Mads Mikkelsen (Star Wars: Rogue One) as ex-Nazi Jürgen Voller; Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Indy allies Renaldo and Basil; and John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark) returning as Sallah. The final Indiana Jones film lands in theaters on June 30th.