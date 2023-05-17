While Indiana Jones has always been open to embracing adventure on any of his archaeological expeditions, he often isn't entirely prepared for what he's signed himself up for, which also means he isn't always wearing the appropriate attire for all experiences. Harrison Ford's iconic explorer might often approach any situation with function over fashion, but fans of the franchise can both look cool while also staying cool thanks to a new line of items from RSVLTS, all of which borrow beloved iconography from the series for signature looks. With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny landing in theaters later next month, RSVLTS has got you covered with various pieces to sport while seeing Ford's sendoff. In addition to RSVLTS releasing signature items like shirts and shorts with engaging patterns that they're known for, they are also releasing bucket hats and koozies so that you can show your love for adventure all summer long. Scroll down to see the new Indiana Jones release and head to the official RSVLTS website to order your pieces now.

Tikiana Jones Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Your favorite people, places, and pieces from the Indiana Jones movies... tiki-fied! Hit the beach bar with Indy, Marion, Short Round, Sallah, Marcus Brody, Henry Jones Sr., and more unforgettable characters on this island KUNUFLEX buttondown. Word of advice: don't try to go drink-for-drink with Marion... that's one adventure that won't end well.

Tikiana Jones Reversible Bucket Hat (Photo: RSVLTS)

"It's the Mileage" Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Hop aboard the old-timey plane and embark on a KUNUFLEX journey to the exotic locations visited by Indiana Jones -- from Cairo to Shanghai to Venice ("Ah, Venice"), and more. Look out your window and you'll discover a treasure trove of Indy Easter eggs, like that famous king cobra, the monkey spy who had a bad date, and even Club Obi Wan. Just remember, don't trust anybody... especially not the guy who says, "Don't trust anybody."

Boulders, Snakes, and Idols Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) From the greatest opening scene in cinematic history to a face-to-face showdown with a king cobra, Raiders of the Lost Ark set a new standard for what an adventure film could be. Now you can set a new standard for what an Indy superfan can be by rocking (or should we say boulder-ing) this epic KUNUFLEX buttondown tribute to the film that started it all.

Adventure Awaits Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) One of the most iconic images in movie history makes for one of the most priceless pieces in your collection. With this highly coveted Indiana Jones pearl snap button roper in your closet, you may want to think about equipping your bedroom with shadow-triggered spears, collapsing walls, and a giant rolling boulder for good measure.

Hero's Glyphs Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Take out your torch, get that bag of sand ready, and venture into this KUNUFLEX cave featuring classic scenes and famous artifacts from all four Indiana Jones films. From alien spaceships to the grail room, the Staff of Ra to the antidote responsible for the most amazingly obnoxious villain laugh in movie history, this shirt packs all the adventure of an epic Indy quest... without any of the creepy crawlers.

"It Belongs in a Museum" Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) From the Ark of the Covenant to the Holy Grail, the Sankara Stones to the crystal skulls, and every priceless relic tracked down by Indy in between, this mapped-out KUNUFLEX buttondown probably belongs in a museum too. But we know the night watchman so it's cool if you wanna wear it.

"Choose Wisely" Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Follow the adventures of Indiana Jones as you might discover them recorded on an ancient wall, stone, or parchment. With famous scenes depicted hieroglyphically, a few unforgettable quotes, and some amazing Easter eggs, this KUNUFLEX buttondown is your own personal treasure hunt.