Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Toys Reveal New Look at Upcoming Sequel

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny's new toys show off some new looks at the upcoming sequel. Hasbro's Adventure series has been a treat for fans since late 2022. But, there was a big livestream this week that showed off some of the merch from the final Harrison Ford Indy film. The fist piece of new information circles around Mads Mikkelsen's villain in the upcoming movie, Jürgen Voller. He's in a plane from around World War II. Along with that inclusion, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's new character Helena Shaw is on a motorcycle. She's playing Indiana Jones' goddaughter in The Dial of Destiny. It's all very cool stuff and hopefully we see some more of these figures before the movie releases.

It's assumed there's a bit of a time-travel plot centering around Voller in Indiana Jones 5. But, that hasn't been completely confirmed by the studio yet. The film's opening is confirmed to center on a de-aged Ford running around as a younger Indy. But, that might not be the only time we see the technology at work. Mikkelsen's bad guy was a Nazi scientist, and that usually portends nefarious adventures. Especially when the artifact at the heart of the movie is called the Dial of Destiny.

(Photo: Hasbro/Lucasfilm)

The Pressures on The Dial of Destiny

Director James Mangold knows that all eyes are on him as he has to deliver the final installment of this beloved character. He's done it before with Hugh Jackman's Logan. But, in a chat with Comicbook.com previously, the filmmaker explained his approach to such a long-awaited story.

"Like in all my work, I'm always trying to find an emotional center to operate from," Mangold began. "I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I've had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you're dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise."

(Photo: Hasbro/Lucasfilm)

Here's how Lucasfilm describes the upcoming blockbuster: "Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic "Indiana Jones" franchise, which is directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan"). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore")."

"Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score."

Does this information make you more excited for Indy 5? Let us know down in the comments!