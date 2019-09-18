This 9.5-Foot Inflatable Beetlejuice Sandworm Halloween Decoration is Only the Beginning

For Halloween 2019, you have several choices when it comes to decorations based on the sandworm from Tim Burton’s 1988 film Beetlejuice. The sandworm seems to be a hot-ticket item this year, and no tickets are hotter than the first example on our list – the 9.5-foot tall inflatable Beetlejuice sandworm.

The inflatable sandworm comes complete with lights and an animated tongue for $179 at Home Depot with free shipping – which isn’t a bad deal. Not surprisingly, it’s already a top seller, so grab one before they sell out (videos on the product page show the sandworm in action).

If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, Hot Topic recently released three different options. A plastic and cardboard sandworm lawn decoration is available here for $19.90. A sandworm mood light can be ordered here for $24.90. Finally, Funko and Hot Topic teamed up for an exclusive sandworm plush that you can order here for $32.90 (at the time of writing, you can use the code HT20 for a 20% discount on the plush).

If you want to extend the Tim Burton Halloween theme even further, this The Nightmare Before Christmas wreath is the way to go. The wreath features Jack Skellington, glowing lights, and an “All Hail the Pumpkin King” banner. The wreath is available to order here for $56.90. A garland version is available here for the same price if you prefer that style.

Finally, these light-up The Nightmare Before Christmas pumpkins are powered with AAA batteries and can be had for $9.99 each. Needless to say, they are ideal companions for the wreath. You can order the Lock pumpkin here, the Shock pumpkin here, and the Barrel pumpkin here while they last. Note: You can use the code OPENFB19 to save 20% on any single item at Spirit Halloween until September 30th.

