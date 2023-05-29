Insidious: The Red Door Reveals New Image of Patrick Wilson's Franchise Return

One of the next big horror flicks due out this year is Sony's Insidious: The Red Door, featuring the likes of Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne returning to the franchise as Josh and Renai Lambert. Set a decade after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, the film is said to follow the return of the franchise's earliest demons as they stalk Josh and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins), who's now set off to college.

In addition to the first trailer for the film, Sony has also released a marketing still featuring Wilson's return. Though not much is unveiled in the picture itself, Wilson's Lambert patriarch has seemed to once again find himself in a dark place staring at an off-screen threat.

New look at Patrick Wilson in his feature directorial debut ‘INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR’.



(Source: @Fandango) pic.twitter.com/N3wAJVph4p — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 28, 2023

The film also features the directorial debut of Wilson, taking the reins of the franchise over from Insidious: The Last Key's Adam Robitel. According to producer James Wan, Wilson's work on the film will take fans back to the days where Leigh Whannell directed the frnachise's films.

"Well, we all love Patrick. I've done one or two films with that guy," Wan said about his longtime collaborator last year. "But I'm super excited for what Patrick's doing with Insidious. One of the things I love best about working with Patrick Wilson is that we don't actually talk about the movie that we are making on set. We geek out about all the movies that we loved growing up, because Patrick and I are roughly of the same generation. We're just constantly geeking out about John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China and all these movies. Patrick reminds me a little bit of Leigh Whannell in that they are not just actors slash whatever; they are filmmakers as well. They're film buffs, and being film buffs, they look at acting from the point of view of what the final film will be like. And so that actually helps inform them as filmmakers. So I'm always very excited when people like Leigh Whannell and Patrick Wilson want to jump behind the camera."

Insidious: The Red Door opens only in theaters July 7th from Sony Pictures Releasing.