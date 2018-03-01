Internet Reacts To Elsa Possibly Getting A Girlfriend In Frozen 2

Disney fans are a bit split on the possibility of Frozen 2’s Elsa getting a girlfriend, and we’ve collected some of the standout responses.

Most of this started when writer Alexis Isabel Moncada wrote an article asking why Elsa couldn’t at some point end up with a princess instead of a prince. Granted, the character didn’t show any romantic interest in anyone in the original, but Disney will often pair their characters up at some point down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This resulted in the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, which took off like wildfire. Many felt the same way as Moncada, who elaborated on what Elsa could mean to young girls.

“This is why Elsa is so much more than a poster image — for me and for every girl who has and will watch Frozen. Giving young girls the chance to understand that a princess can love another princess the same way Cinderella loved her Prince Charming is vital to their development. No one deserves to feel isolated and confused about who they are. All we need is someone to show us that there are other options, other kinds of princesses, and other ways to have the happy ending that you deserve.”

At the time there were fans on both sides of the fence, and new comments by Frozen co-director and writer Jennifer Lee seem to have reignited both sides. Lee far from confirmed that Elsa will actually get a girlfriend, let alone a romantic interest, but she was open about the fact that they have heard the conversations among fans.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee said. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.”

Hit the next slide to see how the Internet feels about Elsa’s possible future.

@Sailor_Samara

Some fans are more confused by the talk of putting Elsa with anyone, as a romantic interest for her wasn’t a part of the original.

I just feel, if it didn’t happen in the first movie, why now? Elsa has never shown any interest in getting into a relationship with anyone before, that was always Anna’s thing. — ?Sailor?Samara❄️ (@Sailor_Samara) March 1, 2018

“Thanks internet… I would prefer her to be single, why do we need this to be a thing as she already had a staple to her character… #Frozen

I just feel, if it didn’t happen in the first movie, why now? Elsa has never shown any interest in getting into a relationship with anyone before, that was always Anna’s thing.”

@Melissa_Murdock

Others like Melissa Murdock would rather have that relationship be a central part of the plot rather than just a wink and a nod.

Elsa makes eye contact with a random women 3 seconds before the credits roll ?????????????????????????✨✨✨ WOW the representation https://t.co/c7l6TMx4Lc — Melissa Murdock (@Melissa_Murdock) March 1, 2018

Elsa makes eye contact with a random women 3 seconds before the credits roll ?????????????????????????✨✨✨ WOW the representation

Unless the central conflict of Frozen 2 is Elsa and her fiancé can’t decide on wedding colors then I don’t want it

@SayakaMcGiggles

Some fans feel that is more than time for Disney to have a gay princess.

“I WOULD LITERALLY TAKE BACK EVERYTHING IVE EVER SAID ABOUT FROZEN IF ELSA IS GAY THAT DIRECTER BETTER NOT BE JOKING

ITS TIME FOR A GAY PRINCESS, DISNEY ITS 2018″

@VHPlant

Sometimes the best way to say something is with a Nikki Minaj GIF, and @VHPlant delivered a perfect one.

frozen be like: Elsa might have a girlfriend

everyone rn: pic.twitter.com/LQWPzhAAw4 — PAPAYATARO (@VHPlant) March 1, 2018

“frozen be like: Elsa might have a girlfriend

everyone rn:”

@o_0_o0o0

Some feel they know what Disney has in mind, which would be more of a small nod than a full-blown romance.

elsa is gonna dance with a girl in the ending scene for a second https://t.co/GLjOKoDZHA — summer (@o_0_o0o0) March 1, 2018

“elsa is gonna dance with a girl in the ending scene for a second.”

@giannajessen

Others feel that Frozen and children’s films, in general, should avoid referencing sexuality at all.

does it never end? can’t we just allow children to be children and not propagandize them? https://t.co/92KCRoS6bj — gianna jessen (@giannajessen) March 1, 2018

“does it never end? can’t we just allow children to be children and not propagandize them?”

@NerdUnicorn5

Others feel that the way Beauty and the Beast handled it is the perfect way to do so for Frozen 2.

Its Disney. They are so careful about how they address these topics. Look at Lefoo in B&B. Very subtle, not in the child audiences face about it. Only adults really caught onto it. Elsa would probably be the same way. Everyone needs to chill, pun intended. — ♦️♣️Sydtastic♠️♥️ (@NerdUnicorn5) March 1, 2018

“Its Disney. They are so careful about how they address these topics. Look at Lefoo in B&B. Very subtle, not in the child audiences face about it. Only adults really caught onto it. Elsa would probably be the same way. Everyone needs to chill, pun intended.”

@LunarB10

Some fans feel that Elsa being gay pushes agendas.

Nope. I am not against the LGBT community, but Disney is family based. This pushes agendas and values that should be taught at home. Personally, I would prefer Elsa to stay single. She is awesome and demonstrates a strong sense of self and independence in the first film. — Lunar (@LunarB10) March 1, 2018

“Nope. I am not against the LGBT community, but Disney is family based. This pushes agendas and values that should be taught at home. Personally, I would prefer Elsa to stay single. She is awesome and demonstrates a strong sense of self and independence in the first film.”

@starbottle

Other fans feel that this is a necessary step to help kids understand that a woman having a female love interest is perfectly normal.

Elsa might get a female love interest and all these people going “omg no think about the children don’t confuse them and make them think it’s normal”



It IS normal and why is it ok to make the kids who don’t happen to be straight feel like they’re wrong — Kai ? (@starbottle) March 1, 2018

“Elsa might get a female love interest and all these people going “omg no think about the children don’t confuse them and make them think it’s normal”

It IS normal and why is it ok to make the kids who don’t happen to be straight feel like they’re wrong”

@lgbtbram

If Elsa does get a girlfriend, @lgbtbram has the perfect power set in mind for her.

IMAGINE ELSA WITH A GIRLFRIEND WHO HAS FIRE POWERS I GOT CHILLS — ? (@Igbtbram) March 1, 2018

“IMAGINE ELSA WITH A GIRLFRIEND WHO HAS FIRE POWERS I GOT CHILLS”