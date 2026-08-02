5 Books That Would Be Perfect for Christopher Nolan’s First Horror Movie

Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in cinema today, so much so that even before The Odyssey was released and broke records, there was already huge anticipation surrounding the movie, with tickets selling out a year in advance. He has already done pretty much everything in sci-fi, thrillers, and war films, but there is still one genre missing from his filmography — and one he has openly admitted he would love to explore someday: horror. He has talked about this for quite some time, having already played around with a darker and more intense atmosphere in some moments of The Dark Knight trilogy, but especially in The Odyssey (which is why the topic has come up again). However, his only obstacle is finding the right story.

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In an interview with the British Film Institute, he explained that he still hasn’t found that one great idea. “But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea — and those are few and far between. So I haven’t found the story that lends itself to that.” (via Variety) Considering the kind of movies he usually makes, it probably wouldn’t be a conventional horror production full of jump scares, right? That’s why we put together 5 horror books that would be incredible to see adapted with Nolan at the helm.

5) The Fisherman

image courtesy of Word Horde

If Nolan is looking for a really strong idea for a horror movie, The Fisherman seems like the perfect fit. And why? John Langan’s novel follows two widowers who find fishing as a way to cope with their grief, only to discover a river surrounded by an ancient legend that challenges death itself. The interesting thing is that the story is not always trying to scare the reader; instead, its goal is to slowly build the mystery while mixing drama, cosmic horror, and a much larger mythology. And that kind of escalation is very similar to the way the director usually develops his movies.

The stories Nolan brings to the screen often start with something relatively simple but eventually become something much bigger than they initially seemed, like Interstellar and The Prestige. Also, this is a story that starts from a deeply personal place, which makes The Fisherman feel like an even more natural choice for him to adapt. It would be a departure from conventional horror, while still being the kind of project where people would immediately understand that a filmmaker like Nolan is behind it.

4) The Croning

image courtesy of Night Shade Books

At this point, everyone knows he loves a good narrative puzzle, and that’s why most of his movies can be a little confusing to fully understand on a first watch. So following that same idea, The Croning feels like a perfect choice because the appeal is less about the horror itself and more about the way the story is told. Written by Laird Barron, the book follows Don Miller, an elderly man who begins to realize that his entire life may be connected to a conspiracy involving ancient entities. Meanwhile, different moments from his past reveal new pieces of the mystery.

This is exactly where you can imagine Nolan playing with the timeline, hiding information from the audience and revealing things only when the moment is right. And even though the structure would probably be the main attraction, an adaptation of The Croning would not leave the horror behind, because that feeling that something has been controlling everything from the beginning is what makes the story work. It’s the kind of plot that functions both as a thriller because of the investigation and as psychological horror, built around paranoia and an existential crisis.

3) A Short Stay in Hell

image courtesy of Strange Violin Editions

Among all the books on this list, A Short Stay in Hell by Steven L. Peck is probably the one that relies the most on a single brilliant idea. Its premise follows a man who dies and wakes up inside an infinite library, discovering that he can only leave once he finds a specific book containing the exact story of his life. It might sound basic at first, but the execution turns that concept into one of the most unsettling ideas in recent literature. And that is exactly why it feels like such a good match for Nolan, since he has always been interested in exploring concepts before the characters themselves.

The horror of A Short Stay in Hell comes entirely from the overwhelming scale of that place and the realization that even eternity might not be enough to complete this task. Now imagine that concept turned into a huge cinematic experience in true Nolan fashion, especially considering how often he explores themes like time, infinity, and the perception of reality. It is a story about human insignificance, and it would allow the director to bring his biggest creative obsessions into a completely different genre.

2) House of Leaves

image courtesy of Pantheon Books

House of Leaves has been considered for an adaptation a few times, but it is so complicated to translate into a feature film format that it has often been called “unfilmable.” However, that might be exactly why Nolan is one of the few filmmakers who would actually make sense for the project. Written by Mark Z. Danielewski, the story revolves around a house whose interior is larger than its exterior, with impossible hallways appearing as different narrators try to understand a place that completely defies logic — and that is exactly what made the book so famous. It relies completely on the physical experience of reading. But what does that mean?

Basically, this is a book where the layout constantly changes, there are footnotes inside footnotes, multiple narrators, and pages where the structure itself becomes part of the story. Overall, it plays with perception, space, and reality at all times. Now you can see why it feels like such a perfect match for the filmmaker, right? It would be fascinating to see House of Leaves brought to the screen through Nolan’s creative and complex vision, because this is not just another haunted house story. If there is someone capable of turning impossible architecture into a cinematic spectacle without losing the psychological side of the story, it is probably Nolan.

1) The Gone World

image courtesy of G. P. Putnam’s Sons

Now, if we had to bet on just one book out of all the possible options, The Gone World would probably be the most obvious choice for Nolan. Written by Tom Sweterlitsch, the story follows Shannon Moss, an investigator who uses time travel to solve a murder while uncovering a threat capable of bringing about the end of humanity. This has a very Tenet-like vibe, and it combines almost everything Nolan loves to explore: investigations, sci-fi, temporal paradoxes, and a massive concept at the center of it all. The difference is that here, those elements are not only used to create a narrative puzzle, but also to build genuine horror.

Looking deeper into it, The Gone World shows each new reality visited becoming more disturbing than the last, turning time travel itself into part of the fear. And there is a constant sense of inevitability throughout the story. Considering Nolan’s track record, it is hard to think of a book that fits the kind of filmmaking he already does as naturally as this one. It brings together the main characteristics of his work with a story that is really terrifying. In other words, it is basically what he already does, just with horror.