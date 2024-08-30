Invincible: Robert Kirkman Reveals What’s Taking the Live-Action Movie So Long

While the animated Invincible series on Prime Video is still popular and thriving — Season 3 is coming and Season 4 has already been announced — back in 2017, well before the series debuted, a live-action Invincible film was announced. But 7 years on, that film hasn’t made it to life just yet. According to Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, the film is still in development but he’s also opening up about why it’s taking so long and, according to him, it’s about making it as good as it can possibly be as well as stand on its own as compared to the show.

“It’s still in development. We’re still working with Universal,” Kirkman told The Direct. “You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect. And so, it’s taking a lot of time, like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work so that we can come out and make it as good as it can possibly be. So, it’s been in development for a long time, and it’s probably going to be in development for a while longer.”

He added, “Just because, in relation to the show, it has to provide a different experience, it has to still be true to Invincible in some interesting ways. But it has to be its own thing. It has to stand on its own. And so that’s something we’re spending a lot of time crafting. But I think when it finally happens, it’s gonna be really cool.”

Kirkman told us something similar last year, stating at the time that the project was still in the works and that the show had helped the movie’s potential.

We’re very much still working on that,” Kirkman said of the live-action movie. “Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it’s safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So, we’re riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible.”

Invincible Renewed for Season 4

In July, it was confirmed that Amazon’s Invincible series would indeed be coming back for a fourth season. Season 3 had already been confirmed to be in the works. Neither Seasons 3 nor 4 have an anticipated release date at this time, though voice actor Ross Marquand has previously said he thinks the series will return in early 2025.

“Invincible Season 3, we’re almost wrapped on that. I don’t want to speak because Robert would be like, ‘Don’t tell people anything because we don’t know.’ But I have a feeling it’s probably going to be early next year.”

The first two seasons of Invincible are now streaming on Prime Video.