Invincible Live-Action Movie Gets Promising Update From Robert Kirkman (Exclusive)

Invincible's Robert Kirkman has shared a promising new update about the status of the live-action movie that is in the works. While Invincible has become more popular than ever before in recent years thanks to its animated series on Prime Video, all the way back in 2017, Skybound Entertainment revealed that a movie based on the series would be happening at Universal Pictures. In the roughly six years since that announcement, though, nothing substantial has come about related to the project, which has led some fans to wonder if it's still in development. Fortunately, Kirkman has now confirmed that the movie is still happening, and its production might be gaining steam.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com to look back on 20 years of Invincible, Kirkman stressed that the film adaptation of the series is still in the pipeline. Although he didn't commit to when any substantial new updates on the movie might come about, Kirkman added that the success of the TV series has only helped when it comes to moving the project along at Universal.

"We're very much still working on that," Kirkman said of the live-action movie. "Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it's safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we're riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible."

Currently, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are still attached to write the Invincible movie. And while Rogen and Goldberg have plenty of other projects that they're juggling at the moment, Rogen himself is still tied to Invincible in a pretty direct manner. Specifically, Rogen serves as an executive producer of the Invincible TV series and also happens to voice the character, Allen the Alien, within the show.

Even if 2023 comes and goes within any major news on the Invincible movie, we do know that this year should still be big for the property. Notably, it's now known that "late 2023" will finally bring with it the second season of Invincible on Prime Video. If any additional info on the film ends up coming this year, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.

Are you glad to hear that the Invincible movie is still happening? And when do you think that we might hear more about this long-awaited film? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.