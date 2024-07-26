Invincible Season 4 Announced

Invincible has been a juggernaut for Amazon following the story’s successful run as an Image Comic by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Following the titular superhero, the second season saw Mark Grayson struggling with both his father’s betrayal along with new baddies who were looking to get revenge on Invincible. While a third season has already been confirmed to be in the works, the animated series has confirmed that Mark and company will return for a fourth as Invincible season four is on the way.

Invincible’s second season was able to hit the ground floor running when it came to living up to the brutal battles of the animated show’s initial outing. With Omni-Man, aka Mark’s father, ditching the Earth but being unable to conquer the world for the Viltrumites, Mark found himself trying to protect the Earth while dealing with some serious emotional issues at the same time. The original comic book series ran for one hundred and forty-four issues, meaning that should Invincible want to go past season four, it will still have plenty of material to pull from.

Invincible Season 4 Is Coming

Alongside the confirmation as a part of San Diego Comic-Con, a new poster was released for season four. While no new characters are shown in the poster, rest assured, that if the Invincible animated series continues to follow the source material, there will be quite a few new faces.

Good news, there will be MORE [slam to Invincible title card] pic.twitter.com/E6fY3qvfAD — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 26, 2024

When it comes to season three, voice actor Ross Marquand, stated that he expects Mark Grayson and his cadre of superheroes to make a comeback in 2024, “Invincible Season 3, we’re almost wrapped on that. I don’t want to speak because Robert would be like, ‘Don’t tell people anything because we don’t know.’ But I have a feeling it’s probably going to be early next year.”

If you’ve somehow missed out on the bloody adventures of Invincible, here’s how Amazon describes the critically acclaimed animated series, “When Mark Grayson inherits superpowers at seventeen, it’s a dream come true – until he learns that being a hero isn’t as black and white as the comic books he read as a kid.”

Want to stay up to date on Invincible’s upcoming third and fourth seasons? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Mark Grayson and his fellow heroes.