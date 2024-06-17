Invincible Star Believes Season 3 Will Release in Early 2025

One of the stars of Invincible has said that they believe the Prime Video animated series will return in early 2025. Just a few months back, Season 2 of Invincible wrapped up, which immediately led to questions from fans about when the show would return. Currently, those working on the series haven't provided any specific timelines for the release of Season 3, but it now sounds like a return on Prime Video could happen in less than a year.

Speaking at Galaxy Con, actor Ross Marquand, who plays multiple roles on Invincible, said that Season 3 is nearly finished. Marquand expressed hesitancy in committing to a release window for Invincible Season 3, primarily because he said that co-creator Robert Kirkman would stress that those in charge of the show don't truly know when it will return just yet. Despite this, Marquand said that he thinks Invincible will come back for Season 3 at some point in the first part of 2025.

"Invincible Season 3, we're almost wrapped on that," Marquand said at the convention. "I don't want to speak because Robert would be like, 'Don't tell people anything because we don't know.' But I have a feeling it's probably going to be early next year."

Infamously, Invincible had quite a long gap between its first and second seasons. However, this was primarily due to the fact that the show was never picked up for Season 2 until Season 1 was proven to be a success on Prime Video. As a result, Amazon ended up greenlighting both Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time, which allowed those helming the series to begin working on additional episodes beyond Season 2 at an earlier time frame. It was previously promised that Season 3 of Invincible would arrive far sooner compared to Season 2, and if this early 2025 launch window is met, that would definitely make good on those past claims.

