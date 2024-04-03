Invincible's Walton Goggins Weighs in on Playing a Live-Action Cecil

Plans for a live-action adaptation of Invincible have been in the works since the animated series became a massive hit -- but for a variety of reasons, some of the voice cast for the Prime Video show aren't planning on reprising their roles in a feature film. One of those is Walton Goggins, who says he doesn't think he could do a live-action take on Cecil Stedman, his character from Invincible. While Goggins wouldn't face the same problems as some other characters -- he doesn't have to be a teenager like Steven Yeun or wear a super-suit like Yeun and J.K. Simmons would -- he seems opposed to the idea of undergoing a bunch of old man makeup to pull off the gig.

In Invincible, Steadman is a government agent in charge of the Global Defense Agency. After the murder of the Guardians of the Globe, he was one of the first to realize it was Omni-Man. But he also comes from that long history of comic book characters who served in (or at least lived during) World War II or the Korean War, and are now knocking on the door to 100 years old while secretly controlling the world.

"I don't know -- I think I've already played an old man," Goggins told ComicBook.com, while speaking to us on behalf of Prime Video's upcoming adaptation of Fallout. "I don't think I could do that again."

Fallout premieres on Amazon's Prime Video on April 11th.

