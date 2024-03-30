Invincible Just Recreated One of the Comic's Funniest Moments

Invincible is preparing to end its second season, but the showrunners responsible for Mark Grayson's animated adventures have confirmed that a third season is on the way. Based on how the second half of the latest season has gone so far, and the cliffhanger ending of episode seven, the season finale arriving next week is sure to be a nail-biter. In a hilarious recreation, the Amazon animated series delivered one of Mark's most hilarious moments in a different way from the comic's source material.

The original joke that Invincible's seventh episode of its second season arrived in the tenth issue of the Image Comic. The bit was displayed as a knock on the art of comic books and how readers might not notice some of the cut corners required in releasing books monthly. Despite the fact that Mark Grayson's adventures are still quite early compared to the comic, those looking to read new issues of the series might find themselves out of look. The original Invincible ended years ago at Image Comics, giving Mark a definitive ending to his story. Fear not animation fans, as there will still most likely be several more seasons before it hits the end of Mark's superhero career.

Invincible: From Page To Screen

Rather than making a joke about the comic industry, Invincible took the opportunity to take a bite out of the animation industry this time around. In a hilarious scene between Steven Yuen's Mark Grayson and the creator of Seance Dog, voiced by I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson, the animators clearly had a good time in poking fun at their work. Luckily, the official Invincible social media account also posted the original comic book gag so fans can compare and contrast.

From issue 10 if you are looking for it in the comic! pic.twitter.com/7KR2wpxgXl — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 28, 2024

While season two of Invincible only has one episode left before it comes to an end, the showrunners of the series have stated that the wait for season three won't be nearly as long. If you read the comic books, you can have a good idea of where Mark's journey is headed next, but without diving into spoiler territory, Nolan Grayson's voice actor, J.K. Simmons, has confirmed that fans can expect more Omni-Man when the animated series returns.

What do you think of this hilarious Invincible joke? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mark Grayson.