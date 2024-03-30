Invincible Just Recast Ezra Miller's Role for Season 2

Invincible has recast Ezra Miller's role in the animated series with the newest episode of Season 2! Invincible is nearing the end of Season 2 after returning for the second half of its episodes earlier this month, and that means the stage is being set for both the final episode and the future of the animated series to come. Invincible Season 2 has been checking in on all of the lingering threats seen in the series just as Mark recovers from everything that's happened so far, and that includes seeing some familiar faces making their comeback in the new episodes too.

Invincible Season 2 brought back D.A. Sinclair with Episode 7 of the season with both a flashback and update on where he's going to be hearing into the third season, and while this mad scientist character was brought to life by Ezra Miller in the previous season, it's now been reported by Entertainment Weekly that Eric Bauza (who also recently replaced a controversial actor as the voice of Bob Belcher's long time rival, Jimmy Pesto, in Bob's Burgers) is now the new voice actor behind the villain.

Why Ezra Miller Was Recast in Invincible Season 2

D.A. Sinclair appears in Invincible Season 2 Episode 7, "I'm Not Going Anywhere" but it has not been revealed why Miller has been recast as the voice of the villain in the animated series at the time of publication. Miller was recently tied to a string of controversies ahead of their most prominent role in The Flash last year, and while they remained a part of the film, they were not involved in the film's press circuit ahead of its release. If you wanted to see D.A. Sinclair's return in Invincible, you can find all current episodes from the series' first two seasons streaming with Prime Video.

Prime Video teases Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

via EW