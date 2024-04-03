Invincible Season 2 Finale First Look Released

Invincible Season 2 is already coming to an end with its next episode, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next in the season finale! Invincible Season 2 returned with the second half of its run earlier this month, and while it's been a wild return, the new episodes are unfortunately already at their end. As fans have seen Mark and the other heroes recovering from some of the surprise threats they have faced in the latest episodes, it's already time for the next major threats to reveal themselves heading into the next season coming soon.

With the first half of the season setting the stage for one intense fight after another kicking off in the second half of Invincible Season 2 this Spring, the finale is naturally no different as Mark is clearly in more danger as the rest of his family are under a direct threat from one of the other foes that has been brewing in the background of the season since it all first began. Invincible has shared the first look at what to expect from Season 2's big finale, and you can check it out in action below.

We generally try to keep this account PG, but for Thursday's episode, all we can say is buckle the fuck up!!! pic.twitter.com/wncbsreF4f — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 2, 2024

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 8

Invincible Season 2's big finale will be premiering on Thursday, April 4th at 12AM PST with Prime Video. If you wanted to catch up before the final episode of the season hits, you can find the first two seasons so far and Atom Eve special event episode streaming with Prime Video now as well. As for what to expect from the story of the latest season, Prime Video teases Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such:

"Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

What are you hoping to see in Invincible's Season 2 finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!