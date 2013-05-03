Iron Man Armor That Didn’t Make The Cut In Iron Man 3

While fans got to see plenty of new types of armor in Iron Man 3, it turns out that there were also some suits that were pitched by the writers that didn't make the cut. According to Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce, some of other armor names that were considered included Pavarotti, Munchkin, Sledgehammer and Electric Boogaloo. Pearce didn't provide any explanation as to what these suits would have looked like, but it's probably easy to speculate on some of them. We're betting Pavarotti emitted some type of soundwave, Munchin was probably pint-sized armor, Sledgehammer probably had huge hammer fists, and Electric Boogaloo we expect was lit up like a Christmas tree. The most exciting armor that Drew Pearce and Shane Black pitched for Iron Man 3 though was a mystery suit. According to Drew Pearce's description, "Mark 37: 'The Suit With No Name' – An intriguing, mean-looking suit whose purpose Tony refused to divulge." Drew Peace also confirmed that Hulkbuster armor was not used in the movie. What many fans have been calling Hulkbuster armor was actually Igor armor.