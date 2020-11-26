Hugh Jackman Wishes Fans Happy Thanksgiving

✖

Happy Thanksgiving! November 26th marks Turkey Day 2020 and while many people cannot be with their loved ones this year due to the pandemic, people appear to be making the most of it and celebrating the holiday however they can. Many celebrities have taken to social media to honor Thanksgiving, including Hugh Jackman. The star known for playing Wolverine may be Australian, but that's not stopping him from spreading Thanksgiving cheer with a nice message and a little dance.

“Happy Thanksgiving to every single one of you. Truly, I am grateful to have your support, comments, humor, advice, quips, rebukes… All of it. I’m a big believer in community and whilst we are not physically together, I hope this group can grow stronger in the year to come. Hold each other close, even if this year i’s only in 'spirit,'” Jackman wrote on Twitter. The actor’s message on Instagram was a little sillier. Jackman took to the other social media site to show off a little tap dancing in honor of the holiday. You can check out both posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Speaking of Jackman's musical talents, the actor was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews originally set to begin in September with the show officially scheduled to open on October 15th. Unfortunately, but understandably, all Broadway performances have been pushed back until next year due to the pandemic. For now, The Music Man is expected to begin previews in April. When the latest delay was announced, Jackman wrote, "When Broadway is ready for us ... we'll be ready for you!"

Jackman also recently took his feud with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to Sam's Club where they're both promoting their respective beverage companies and supporting good causes. Any purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th will count as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If you want to participate without making a purchase, you can also vote online. You can also enter for the chance to win an invite to a virtual party with Reynolds and Jackman. Ultimately, the actor who wins will just earn bragging rights since Sam's Club already pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends.

Happy Thanksgiving, Hugh!