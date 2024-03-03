Dune: Part Two Gets Special Edition Xbox Series S

Dune: Part Two is now in theaters, and Microsoft is celebrating with the reveal of a special edition Xbox Series S console. As is often the case, this console will not be made available to the general public. Instead, it will be given away through a special sweepstakes, alongside a custom Dune wireless controller and holder. In addition to these exclusive items, the winner will also receive a standard white Xbox wireless controller, and a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. To enter, fans must follow the official Microsoft Store Twitter account, and retweet the entry Tweet alongside a specific hashtag.

An image of the custom Dune: Part Two console can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Be the envy of Arrakis! Enter now for a chance to win this custom Dune themed Xbox Series S and more.



Follow @MicrosoftStore & RT with #MSFTStoreDuneSweepstakes for a chance to win.



NoPurchNec. Ages 18+. Ends 3/8/24. Rules: https://t.co/XIOWmPgHem pic.twitter.com/vrT0CxM6iY — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) March 1, 2024

The sweepstakes is only open through March 8th, so those interested in trying their luck will want to do so sooner, rather than later! Already, reception to the design has been overwhelmingly positive on Twitter, with a lot of fans of the films noting their approval. The sleek orange design of the system gives it a significantly different look than the standard white one sold in stores. It would also make for a great showpiece. Of course, the custom controller design is also really nice, with a sleek stone gray coloration. Hopefully the custom console will end up in the hands of someone passionate about Dune!

Xbox Custom Console Designs

Dune: Part Two might seem like an unusual pick for a custom console, especially since it's not based on a Dune video game, and there isn't an existing one on Xbox Game Pass at the moment. However, these types of promotions have been a frequent occurrence in the Xbox Series X|S era. While Microsoft has offered sweepstakes designs based on games like Palworld, the company has also offered ones based on movies like Barbie. This is actually the second Xbox design based on a Timothee Chalamet film in the last few months, as there was also an Xbox Series X custom console based on Wonka.

While there might not be an existing Dune game on Xbox platforms, there is one currently in development. Dune: Awakening is being developed by Funcom, and will be coming to Xbox Series X|S alongside PS5 and PC. The game was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live back in August 2022, and information has been sparse ever since. The game is a survival MMO set in an open world. It's been confirmed that the game will be inspired by both the original books by Frank Herbert and the movies by Denis Villeneuve. However, we don't know exactly how much the game will take after the films, or if it will feature the likenesses of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, or anyone else from the cast. The game's reveal trailer can be found at the top of this page.

How do you feel about these types of custom Xbox consoles? Do you plan on entering this sweepstakes? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!