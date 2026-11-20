If you were hoping rumors of Guillermo del Toro doing a Star Wars film or series were true, we have an update today from the director himself. Though fans want him to touch every property, Del Toro is best known for his own style; even his Hellboy movies are arguably closer to his sensibility than Mike Mignola’s. Star Wars, generally, is a pretty specific franchise in terms of style and not very much like Del Toro’s films. He was at one point interested in developing a Jabba the Hutt movie, which would suit his tastes for monsters and drippy, rusty production design.

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As for del Toro, he wants to clear the air about any rumors involving him and franchises. In a recent post on X, he declared, “Just some facts (some will take this denial as confirmation, I know) I am not in talks with any Star Wars, Marvel properties in any capacity.” He clarified he’s working on a script of his own, prepping a new stop-motion movie, and producing some things for others. That said, he did offer a tease about that Jabba the Hutt film that fell through.

Just some facts (some will take this denial as confirmation, I know) I am not in talks with any Star Wars, Marvel properties in any capacity. At all. I am involved in writing a screenplay, prepping my stop motion movie at Shadwomachine, producing a few things for others and… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 19, 2026

Franchises and Guillermo del Toro Don’t Need Each Other

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Del Toro went on to confirm he co-wrote a script with David Goyer for a film called The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt, and develop some art and sculptures, but that was as far as it went. While it sounds intriguing on the surface, Jabba is not necessarily the best protagonist around whom to base a movie — he speaks a fictional language most of the time, and he’s basically a jerk. Maybe we could have seen a nicer side in interactions with son Rotta, but Rotta, even in his limited screen time, was a more compelling character.

It would be cool to see some of that artwork surface one day. The underworld corners of the Star Wars universe tend to be the most creative, unbound by the primal good versus evil Jedi/Sith dynamic. Given the degree to which Dave Filoni tends to repurpose every unused idea, however, the concepts could show up elsewhere without our even knowing it. Guillermo del Toro, meanwhile, is looking to segue into animation full-time.

Goyer and I did write the script and I even developed some art and sculptures… The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt, it was called… https://t.co/jQ4K8GanID — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 20, 2026

Honestly, the best Star Wars movies aren’t made by distinctive genre auteurs. Irvin Kershner directed The Empire Strikes Back, which is generally the favorite, and he was mostly channeling what George Lucas wanted. Rian Johnson tried to break the mold a bit with The Last Jedi, and made a film so divisive people are probably gearing up to argue about it in the comments below already. Del Toro’s original sci-fi concept, Pacific Rim, spawned a sequel and a ton of merchandise; it didn’t need to be part of any other pre-existing world. He was attached to the video game Silent Hills at one point, but that never ended up getting made, and he more recently declared himself done with video games and video game-based movies.

Are you sorry to hear that GDT won’t be franchising any time soon? Or did you want that Jabba movie to happen? Slither down to comments and let us know.