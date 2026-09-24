Every Cancelled Star Wars Film & TV Show (& Why They Didn’t Happen)

To the dismay of many fans, there are numerous Star Wars movies and television shows that never made it to the screen. Some existed only as rumors, some were little more than ideas, and others were announced with all the pieces in place. A few even made it surprisingly far into development before disappearing completely. It’s easy to wonder what these projects might have become had they actually reached the screen.

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Naturally, some of these projects were abandoned because of changing plans at Lucasfilm. Others ran into difficulties like scheduling problems or enormous budgets, while some simply couldn’t get the studio to say yes. A few were eventually replaced by completely different Star Wars stories, while others vanished without leaving so much as a clue behind. From a Boba Fett movie to a live-action series with dozens of completed scripts, these are the Star Wars projects that were genuinely developed, ultimately abandoned, and never actually made it to audiences.

8) The Boba Fett Movie Was Supposed to Be a Star Wars Spinoff

Boba Fett seemed like one of the easiest Star Wars characters to build a movie around. He barely spoke in the original trilogy, but he had appealing armor, a mysterious reputation, and his career as a bounty hunter made him a fan favorite. So when Disney/Lucasfilm announced plans for standalone movies, a film about the infamous bounty hunter was reportedly among the projects Lucasfilm was developing early on. Josh Trank was attached to direct, with Simon Kinberg reportedly involved in the project. Trank had reportedly been expected to unveil the project at Star Wars Celebration in 2015, but his appearance and the planned reveal were canceled. Trank left the project, and the project ultimately fell apart. A later reported attempt to develop a Boba Fett movie with James Mangold also did not reach production. Boba Fett eventually returned in The Mandalorian and received his own Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett.

7) The Benioff and Weiss Star Wars Trilogy Disappeared Before It Began

Image via HBO

For a while, it looked like Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were going to become the next major filmmakers in the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm announced that the pair would develop an entirely new trilogy separate from the Skywalker saga. The plan was significant enough that the first movie had been scheduled back in 2022. But the trilogy never made it into production. In October 2019, Benioff and Weiss announced that they were leaving the project, explaining that their new Netflix commitments made it impossible to give both projects the attention they deserved. The decision effectively ended their planned Star Wars trilogy. The timing was particularly notable because the duo had just finished Game of Thrones, making their planned move into Star Wars a major next step in their careers. Instead, the trilogy disappeared before audiences ever learned what story they planned to tell. No film from their proposed trilogy was produced.

6) J.D. Dillard’s Star Wars Movie Was Quietly Abandoned

Some canceled Star Wars movies disappear so quietly that fans can spend years wondering whether they’re still happening. J.D. Dillard’s project eventually received a much clearer ending. Dillard, who directed Sleight and Devotion, was reported to be developing a Star Wars movie with writer Matt Owens. Details about the story remained limited, although early reports linked the project to the Sith world of Exegol. For a while, it was simply another mysterious Star Wars movie somewhere on Lucasfilm’s enormous list of possible projects. Then, in November 2022, Dillard finally explained what had happened. When asked about the film, he said it was “unfortunately no longer a thing,” while making clear that the project’s failure wasn’t for lack of trying. That was essentially the end of it. Unlike projects that remain in development limbo for years, Dillard’s comments provided a much clearer answer: his Star Wars movie was no longer moving forward. Whatever story he and Owens had imagined for the galaxy far, far away would remain unrealized rather than becoming another Star Wars movie.

5) Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Never Made It Out of Development

Photo by Gage Skidmore (via Wikimedia Commons)

At one point, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was attached to produce a Star Wars movie. Feige had helped oversee the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rise to prominence. He’s also recently brought promises of Avengers: Secret Wars going viral. Star Wars represented one of Hollywood’s most recognizable IPs. The idea of Feige running the show was exciting, to say the least. It quickly made the project stand out among the many Star Wars movies being discussed at the time. Michael Waldron was hired to write the screenplay, and for a while the project appeared to be another potential future film. But the movie never made it through development hell. In 2023, reports emerged that the project was no longer moving forward. Later that year, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained how nothing ever got developed with Feige, despite earlier reports that screenwriter Michael Waldron had been working on the project. The project ultimately faded away without reaching production, becoming another intriguing Star Wars idea that never made it to the screen. Even with major creative talent, it sadly disappeared before cameras could roll.

4) Guillermo del Toro Almost Made a Star Wars Movie About Jabba

Imagine a Star Wars movie directed by Guillermo del Toro that treated Jabba the Hutt like the head of an intergalactic crime empire. That was reportedly the idea behind one of the strangest projects to emerge from that period. Del Toro worked with writer David S. Goyer on a movie centered on Jabba and the criminal underworld. Unlike many Star Wars ideas that existed only as rumors, this one went considerably further. Goyer said he had written an unproduced Star Wars movie that del Toro was going to direct, while del Toro later confirmed that he had worked on the project. The filmmaker has described the script as a project he was proud of, and concept art was reportedly created as well. But the movie ultimately disappeared amid Lucasfilm’s shifting plans for standalone Star Wars films. The project never received the green light needed to move forward. Jabba would continue appearing in Star Wars, but audiences never got to see del Toro’s version of the Hutt crime lord.

3) The Hunt for Ben Solo Was the Star Wars Movie That Almost Brought Kylo Ren Back

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

One of the most surprising canceled Star Wars projects only became public in 2025, with Disney recently making a new announcement about Ben Solo. During that time, Adam Driver revealed that he and director Steven Soderbergh had spent years developing a story about Ben Solo. The proposed movie, The Hunt for Ben Solo, would have continued the character’s story after The Rise of Skywalker. Driver said the project had been developed for roughly two years. The screenplay was written by Scott Z. Burns from a story involving Driver, Soderbergh, and Rebecca Blunt. According to Driver, Lucasfilm executives liked the idea, but Disney executives ultimately rejected the completed script. Soderbergh later confirmed that he had developed the project and expressed regret that audiences would never see it. That makes this one particularly fascinating. Unlike a movie that vanished before a script existed, The Hunt for Ben Solo actually made it to the point where a completed script was presented to the studio.

2) Star Wars: Underworld Was the Massive TV Show George Lucas Couldn’t Afford

Long before Disney+ made expensive Star Wars television possible, George Lucas was trying to create a live-action series that would explore a very different side of the galaxy. Star Wars: Underworld was planned as a crime-focused series set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, exploring smugglers, bounty hunters, criminals, and the darker corners of Coruscant. The project wasn’t just an idea. Lucas and producer Rick McCallum assembled writers and developed dozens of scripts. Reports have placed the total at roughly 50 or more scripts, with extensive story development and concept work completed. The problem was money. Lucas wanted the series to look like Star Wars, but producing television on that scale was incredibly expensive with the technology available at the time. McCallum later said the cost could have reached around $40 million per episode. The project’s enormous projected production costs were a major obstacle, and it was ultimately shelved. Years later, modern Star Wars television would finally explore many of the same criminal and political corners of the galaxy.

1) Star Wars Detours Had Already Made Episodes Before Disney Shelved It

Perhaps the strangest canceled Star Wars show is Star Wars Detours, because it wasn’t simply an idea sitting inside a Lucasfilm office. Actual episodes existed. Created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, the team behind Robot Chicken, Detours was designed by Seth as a comedic animated take on the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm announced the series in 2012, but the studio changed direction after deciding to focus its attention on the upcoming sequel trilogy. In March 2013, Lucasfilm officially said it was postponing the release of Detours. The series never reached television. And then came the truly wild part: 39 episodes had already been produced. Years later, Green explained that releasing them on Disney+ wasn’t as simple as uploading finished files because the material would need to be reworked to fit the company’s plans. Fortunately, a curated selection of episodes is being shown at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.