DC Studios Fans Rally Around Jason Momoa Amid Lobo Speculation

Jason Momoa may actually kind of, sort of be Lobo—at least, that's what DC fans are hoping. Recent speculation has been running rampant after the actor said he's finally going to be able to do his ultimate dream project now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing DC Studios. Gunn then followed that up by joining the new social network Mastodon, sharing an image of Lobo as his first post on the platform.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with the actor Wednesday, asking him if Lobo was, in fact, the project he considers a dream. The Aquaman alumnus played coy while seemingly hinting at the project in his response. "Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan," the actor said. "The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

Lobo is a character fans have long wanted to see on the big screen. At one point, the hook-wielding vigilante was going to get a feature film courtesy of Guy Ritchie, who ultimately left the project to work on the sequel to Sherlock Holmes. The film then went through several iterations, including ones that involved Dwayne Johnson and Michael Bay, though neither came to life. Emmet Scanlan eventually ended up playing the character's first live-action version during the first three episodes of Krpyton Season Two.

Whatever the case, fans are hoping Momoa gets to fulfill his dream, so keep scrolling to see what they're saying.