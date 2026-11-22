There have been rumors of an American Psycho remake coming, but according to director Luca Guadagnino, it’s not happening. Scott Z. Burns was attached to write the movie as far back as 2024, and Guadagnino was in talks to direct it at the time. The original American Psycho was released in 2000, directed by Mary Harron, wth Christian Bale starring as Patrick Bateman. Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the movie follows a yuppie in the 1980s who might or might not be a serial killer. In the end, the book and the movie adapted from it were actually an indictment of the yuppie lifestyle and consumerism that was prevalent in the 1980s. That made it a perfect movie for Guadagnino.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Guadagnino was on Deadline‘s Crew Call podcast with Anthony D’Alessandro, and he was asked about the American Psycho remake. The director said, “Scott Z. Burns wrote a fantastic script. Unfortunately for me, as we speak, it’s not happening.” He didn’t elaborate any further on what was happening with the project.

What We Know About the American Psycho Remake

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

The novel was considered to be unfilmable before Mary Harron adapted it, and what resulted was a cult classic that offered fans a look at Christian Bale before he took on the role of Bruce Wayne, in a film that proved he could play the role. Making a remake seemed almost as unlikely as turning the Ellis book into a movie in the first place. Bale was perfect as Patrick Bateman, and Harron did a spectacular job of creating a movie that left viewers wondering if what they just watched was real or all in the mind of Patrick Bateman. It would be hard to pull that off again, but if anyone could, it is Guadagnino.

Luca Guadagnino has made his name with some bizarre and offbeat movies, especially as he started to gain more attention in North America. He already took on a risky remake with his 2018 release of Suspiria, and his later films, including Bones and All, Challengers, and Artificial, showed that he could take familiar genres and make something completely different out of them. He could easily take something like American Psycho and make it his own.

Lionsgate was the one that reached out to Guadagnino, and the studio hasn’t made any comment about the movie no longer being in development. While the director didn’t say much about it, his comments that the movie is not happening make it sound like he didn’t just leave the role as director, but that the entire remake is off the table right now. Lionsgate has continued to hold the rights since the original movie and was considering a television series in 2013 alongside FX, something else that never came to pass.

After 26 years, the only thing that has come close to a return to the world of American Psycho was the 2002 movie The Rules of Attraction, which starred James Van Der Beek as Sean Bateman, Patrick’s brother. That movie was also based on an Ellis novel. There was also a maligned sequel that was originally a script called The Girl Who Wouldn’t Die, but it was rewritten to make it a sequel to capitalize on the original film’s popularity.

Do you want to see an American Psycho remake? Let us know what you want to see in the new movie in the comments below.