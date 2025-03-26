25 Years Later, Christian Bale’s First Horror Movie Is Still His Best Performance

Christian Bale‘s distinguished acting career has seen him pop up in movies of all genres across the last four decades. Arguably best known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Batman trilogy, Bale has also appeared in thrillers like The Prestige and The Machinist, war movies like Empire of the Sun and Rescue Dawn, and crime dramas such as American Hustle. The acclaimed actor won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2011 for his role in The Fighter, and counts three more Academy Award nominations to his name. Right now, Bale exists as one of the most revered actors in Hollywood, and his stardom was significantly boosted by his most impressive performance which came from a horror film.

Bale’s career-best performance remains the lead role of Patrick Bateman in 2000’s American Psycho. The satirical horror-comedy, directed by Mary Harron, is based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis and follows an affluent New York City investment banker who lives a deranged double life as a serial killer. The movie’s stellar supporting cast also includes Justin Theroux, Chloë Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Jared Leto, and Willem Dafoe. A slasher-horror and dark-comedy all in one, American Psycho critiques consumerist culture of 1980s America in a wildly entertaining way. Thanks to Bale’s fantastic performance as the main character, the film has cemented itself as a cult classic over the last two-and-a-half decades.

Christian Bale’s Performance in American Psycho is Brilliant

Bale headlines American Psycho as a layered, charismatic, and twisted rendition of Bateman. The character radiates confidence and charm while mingling with other wealthy businessmen at public gatherings, but his menacing side takes the movie to a different level. Bale performs Bateman’s various murders and torture scenes with a level of madness few actors could pull off. Moreover, Bale succeeds in landing his character’s more humorous moments, bringing just the right amount of absurdity and egocentric energy to each scene. Selfish, unfeeling, and creepily unhinged, Bale’s Bateman makes for a wonderful character study. In American Psycho, Bale proved himself as a true movie star in Hollywood before moving on to his other famed roles.

Beyond Bale’s brilliant interpretation of Bateman, American Psycho offers a worthwhile adaptation of its source material. The movie’s over-the-top violence blends well with its comedic elements, creating an amusing spectacle. Watching Bateman’s charismatic public persona succeed in luring victims to his home, where his murderous alter ego finishes the job is a harrowing viewing experience, but American Psycho‘s satirical tone does wonders for the film’s entertainment value. Bale’s performance as Bateman elevates American Psycho‘s screenplay to greatness.

Can Christian Bale’s American Psycho Performance Be Topped in the Upcoming Remake?

Back in October 2024, it was reported that a new movie adaptation of American Psycho is in the works with Call Me By Your Name and Challengers filmmaker Luca Guadagnino set to direct. Austin Butler, whose best-known projects include Elvis, Dune: Part II, and The Bikeriders, has been rumored to succeed Bale in the role of Bateman, though the casting hasn’t been made official yet. It’s hard to imagine any actor equaling or surpassing Bale’s performance, and despite Butler’s undeniable talent, there’s almost no chance a new version of the character will compare to Bale’s in 2000’s American Psycho. Moreover, one has to wonder if an American Psycho remake is even necessary given the mostly positive reception of Harron’s film, which is only 25 years old.

Guadagnino’s upcoming American Psycho movie promises to offer a fresh interpretation of the novel, however, adapting the same source material as an iconic movie doesn’t always work out. On the flip side, there exist few working filmmakers with such prowess behind the camera as Guadagnino, and if anyone can deliver a compelling new spin on a classic movie, it’s the Queer director. Thus, even though Bale’s portrayal of Bateman in 2000’s American Psycho remains a legendary acting performance, and Bale’s best ever, fans of the book and movie should look forward to discovering what Guadagnino and Butler can do with the material should the project come to fruition.

American Psycho is currently available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video.