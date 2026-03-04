Christian Bale Breaks Silence On Controversial Remake of His Horror Masterpiece

Before Christian Bale donned the cape and cowl as Batman or won an Oscar, he made a name for himself by playing Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. While the psychological horror was hardly the actor’s first film credit (he had appeared in titles like Empire of the Sun and Newsies, among others), it was the movie that put Bale on the map and announced he would be a force in the industry for years to come. With a new adaptation of American Psycho being developed, the role of Patrick Bateman could give another deserving actor a career boost, and Bale has nothing but the best wishes for whoever that might be.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his latest film, The Bride!, Bale was asked for his thoughts on the new American Psycho. “Whoever wants to give it a shot, give a pop,” he said. “I loved making it with Mary Harron so many years back. So many fantastic memories of it all. Bold choice of anyone to … I don’t know if they’re doing a remake … I don’t know anything about it, but all the best to ’em. I like brave people.”

Will The American Psycho Remake Actually Happen?

While the American Psycho remake has Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) attached, things reportedly haven’t gone smoothly during development. The biggest challenge facing the creative team right now is casting the leading man, and it has nothing to do with identifying an actor who could conceivably do the role of Patrick Bateman justice. American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis recently said that “a couple of high-profile actors” have already turned the project down “because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale.” This has some wondering if the remake will actually happen.

It’s understandable why actors are leery about signing on for the American Psycho remake. Since starring in the original, Bale has portrayed a wide variety of characters ranging from Batman to Dick Cheney, but Patrick Bateman remains one of his signature roles. It’s impossible to think about American Psycho without recalling the incredibly transformative nature of Bale’s performance. Simultaneously chilling and darkly comic, Bale is synonymous with Bateman. Anyone who follows his footsteps faces a tall task, as viewers will inevitably compare the new Bateman to Bale’s original classic.

If Guadagnino is unable to find a suitable leading man, he may decide the American Psycho remake isn’t worth pursuing. Casting the right actor as Bateman is of paramount importance to the project; if the role ends up in the wrong hands, the film could be completely derailed. The character of Bateman requires someone with a very particular set of skills, someone who can effortlessly balance multiple tones. It’s tricky to pull off, which is why Bale’s turn in the original has endured as one of the best horror movie performances for over two decades.

At the same time, American Psycho is a recognizable name and Guadagnino is still a respected director. It’s unlikely the studio will want to kill the project so easily, especially since horror is such a reliable box office draw. The key might be finding an unknown to play Bateman. It’s understandable why “high-profile actors” are turning American Psycho down. They don’t have much to gain from such a project and can pursue other opportunities. An unknown looking to make a name for himself might be more willing to take a chance, particularly since it sounds like Bale doesn’t have any ill will towards the remake. Those looking forward to the new American Psycho shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

