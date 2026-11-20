One of the best action movies of the 1990s was the John Woo sci-fi thriller Face/Off. The movie stars John Travolta as an FBI agent named Sean Archer who has been trying to bring in a master criminal named Castor Troy for years. Nicolas Cage plays Castor Troy in one of his more over-the-top and manic performances. However, the big twist that played into the movie’s title was that Castor ended up in a coma, and Archer underwent a procedure that had Castor’s face removed and placed on him so he could figure out where a bomb was planted. When Castor woke up, he realized what happened and forced the scientists to put Archer’s face on him, and the two actors play each other’s characters for the rest of the movie.

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In an interview with Collider, Travolta explained why the rumored Face/Off sequel has never gotten made, and he said it was all because the scripts sent to him were never right. “The two scripts that they sent me, they did not get it right,” Travolta said. “And it was amazing how they missed the premise… The people involved loved the movie so much, but they didn’t understand why it worked and why the sequel would have to have the same elements to make it work.”

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John Travolta Explains What He Needs From a Face/Off Sequel

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According to Travolta, the one thing that made Face/Off such a great movie wasn’t the sci-fi premise or the action scenes. What made it work so well was that he was playing Nicolas Cage and Cage was playing John Travolta. He said that he was always worried that they were not getting it right, but that Cage was comfortable with what they were doing the entire time. He said they watched dailies to make sure it was working, and it ended up paying off. Travolta said the whole reason the movie succeeded was that they were playing each other.

However, when it comes to the Face/Off sequel scripts that were sent to him, that entire aspect was ignored. He said the humor and the magic came from him and Cage playing each other, using each other’s mannerisms and copying the way they move and speak. He said that the entire gimmick that let him have fun making the movie was the body swap, and that was something that was missing from both scripts he was sent.

At the same time, a Face/Off sequel is going to be a hard sell to Travolta anyway because he doesn’t like sequels. He thought back and said that he didn’t appear in many sequels, but he did mention the ones he actually enjoyed were the Elmore Leonard adaptations, Get Shorty and Be Cool. However, he said that Be Cool was a lot easier to make as a sequel since it was a comedy, while making a sequel to a dramatic movie is a lot harder to get right.

Do you wish that there was a Face/Off sequel, or do yoy agree with John Travolta’s reasons for not wanting to make it the way the scripts were presented to him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.