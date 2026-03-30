Disclosure Day Might Not Even Be the Best Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Movie of 2026

The record-breaking box office performance of Project Hail Mary is hopefully a sign of things to come this year, as there are several other exciting sci-fi films on the docket. One of the most intriguing upcoming projects is Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg’s return to the world of UFOs and alien contact. In the early stages of Disclosure Day marketing, the trailers have revealed little about the story, instead choosing to play up the movie’s atmosphere and the mystery at the center of the narrative. Based on the footage seen so far, Disclosure Day promises to be a classic Spielberg blend of excitement and wonder, but it may not even be the best “Steven Spielberg” sci-fi film of 2026.

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Recently, Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for The End of Oak Street, the new film from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell. The teaser left a memorable impression on viewers, hooking them by highlighting the film’s compelling premise that’s both simple and high-concept. One day, a family’s street mysteriously moves to an unknown place, and they have to work together to uncover what happened. In the wake of the trailer’s release, many have pointed out that the tone The End of Oak Street is going for is reminiscent of the old-school Amblin movies Spielberg produced.

The End of Oak Street Could Be Something Special

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

It is important to mention that Spielberg himself is not involved with The End of Oak Street. Amblin isn’t even one of the production companies behind the picture. In this sense, “Spielberg movie” is simply referring to the overall vibe The End of Oak Street is giving off. It feels like something that would have been right at home in the 1980s, when Amblin helped deliver hits like Poltergeist, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Back to the Future, The Goonies, Gremlins, and more to the big screen. In a way, it isn’t surprising The End of Oak Street seems indebted to the blockbusters of yesteryear. J.J. Abrams, who previously directed one of the best Steven Spielberg homages, is onboard as a producer.

There are parallels to be made between the End of Oak Street footage we’ve seen and classic Spielberg iconography, suburbia being the most obvious example that jumps out. The Spielberg comparisons run deeper than that. The End of Oak Street looks to be aiming to capture that appealing blend of wonder and the unknown that Spielberg became so famous for early in his career. The trailer’s musical score is perfect, communicating to the audience that something otherworldly has happened without explicitly stating if they should be excited, scared, or both. One of Spielberg’s hallmarks has been an uncanny ability to depict awe-inspiring events people can’t believe while also showcasing the dangers of the situation. With its shots of the family looking concerned and the tease of a dinosaur chase, The End of Oak Street should deliver on both fronts, giving sci-fi fans a well-rounded experience.

Mitchell’s last film, Under the Silver Lake, was polarizing, but it’s his work on It Follows that makes The End of Oak Street one to watch. It Follows is one of the most critically acclaimed horror movies of the 2010s, impressing people with its creativity and sheer terror. With that film, Mitchell showed that he can put a unique spin on a well-worn genre, which bodes well for The End of Oak Street. What made It Follows stand out from the crowd was the fact that it didn’t simply serve up cheap genre thrills to entertain the audience. It provided compelling food for thought with a deep exploration into its themes, adding a strong amount of substance to go along with its style.

Spielberg’s best sci-fi blockbusters always strike a balance between the genre elements and using them as a springboard to telling a compelling, emotionally rich story. Time will tell if The End of Oak Street can pull that off, but the early returns are promising. The focus on a suburban family indicates the dynamic there will be a sizable portion of the film’s emotional core. Given Mitchell’s sensibilities, the street moving could be a metaphor for something rooted in the real-world, providing the family with a tangible, sci-fi obstacle to overcome as they work through their more internal problems. If The End of Oak Street delivers on its promise, it could end up being one of 2026’s best sci-fi offerings.

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