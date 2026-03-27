Is J.J. Abrams’ Mysterious New Sci-Fi Secretly Another Cloverfield Movie?

The first trailer for The End of Oak Street is out now, and some fans are wondering if the new J.J. Abrams movie is secretly another entry in the Cloverfield franchise. J.J. Abrams has been behind a lot of iconic projects, but the Cloverfield saga has been one of the most influential in recent years. The franchise has turned several horror projects into Cloverfield movies, and now that the series is being more secretive about what it’s doing, there is a possibility that The End of Oak Street could be the next Cloverfield.

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The End of Oak Street stars Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway as they and their kids realize that their suburban street has been transported to a mysterious land, filled with harsh terrain and dinosaurs. The film is directed and written by It Follows director David Robert Mitchell. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the sci-fi dinosaur movie, but based on how under wraps the project’s story has been, there is a chance that its more than just an original movie.

Could The End of Oak Street Be A Cloverfield Movie?

Since J.J. Abrams is attached to The End of Oak Street, there has obviously been speculation that it is secretly a Cloverfield movie. Both 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox started out as non-Cloverfield projects before they joined the franchise, making it seem more like a sci-fi horror anthology series. The existence of The End of Oak Street has been known long before this trailer was released, meaning that there’s been a lot of speculation about its true nature.

The untitled film was announced in March 2023, immediately causing speculation about what the project actually was. The film was originally titled Flowervale Street, which was the first clue. “Clover” and “flower” are both plants, while a “vale” and a “field” are both natural landscapes full of plants. On top of that, it has been announced that another Cloverfield project is in development, causing some fans to think that this is it.

However, The End of Oak Street probably isn’t the next Cloverfield movie. J.J. Abrams has consistently said that the next movie in the series will be a movie, implying that it won’t be another independent script that is turned into a Cloverfield project. On top of that, this practice slowed down just before the release of A Cloverfield Paradox, with both Overlord and A Quiet Place being considered by Paramount to become Cloverfield movies before they became standalone projects.

The biggest nail in the coffin, however, is that Paramount isn’t involved with The End of Oak Street. The film is being produced by Warner Bros. and Bad Robot, the latter being J.J. Abrams’ production company. While Bad Robot is involved with the other Cloverfield movies, Paramount owns the rights to the franchise, meaning that Cloverfield probably has nothing to do with this film.

The End of Oak Street Is Still Exciting, Even If It’s Not A Cloverfield Movie

Despite the upcoming film probably not being part of the Cloverfield franchise, it is still incredibly exciting. David Robert Mitchell is a fantastic director, and this will be his first movie since 2018’s Under the Silver Lake. It Follows is one of the most unique horror movies of all time, and it’ll be exciting to see him jump to the sci-fi genre and work on a project with a much bigger scope.

On top of that, , whether or not it is a Cloverfield movie. While the director’s “mystery box” style of storytelling is controversial, it has been behind some of the most exciting sci-fi projects of all time. Lost, Cloverfield, 2009’s Star Trek, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens are all iconic, and hopefully The End of Oak Street will live up to this legacy of beloved stories.

The cast for The End of Oak Street is also incredibly talented, meaning that the film will probably feature some great performances. Anne Hathaway has appeared in beloved films like The Devil Wears Prada and Brokeback Mountain, while Ewan McGregor is famous for his role in movies like Moulin Rogue!, Big Fish, and Doctor Sleep. Meanwhile, their children will be played by Maisy Stella, the star of 2024’s My Old Ass, and Christian Convery, who was in Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear, Invincible, and Frankenstein. There is a ton of talent involved in The End of Oak Street, which is one of the reasons it is one of the most exciting films of 2026.