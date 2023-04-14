Jack Nicholson Fans Defend Star After Pictures Surface, Reminder: He's 85

Batman star Jack Nicholson was spotted for the first time in two years by The Daily Mail this morning. On Twitter, a lot of fans took exception to the description of the older actor as "disheveled." With a quick reminder that Nicholson is 85 years old, they started sharing classic moments from his filmography. It's hard to believe it's been 2 years since the general public has seen the Oscars mainstay. But, with everything else going on in the world, it's believable at the same time. It feels like people still clearly like the actor as evidenced by this dust-up on social media this morning. (However, this probably deserves some attention!) Check out some of the reaction to his reappearance down below!

Not too long ago, The Hollywood Reporter published a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making Tim Burton's Batman. The director and his star disagreed on the look of the Joker. "You know when you look at the drawings, his hair is not bright green," Nicholson revealed. "You see it almost as a lightning effect." Hysterically, the star ended up being completely right about the choice in hair. Nicholson said, "And we did the test on the wig and immediately, he saw too bright. Change the wig."

Since I don't wish to amplify that Daily Fail clickbait piece about Jack Nicholson, I will only say: He's 85. Good for him! To be 85 and enjoying a quiet life is a privilege in this day and age. — Jocelyn Palmer (@JocelynPalmer92) April 14, 2023

