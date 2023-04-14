Jack Nicholson Fans Defend Star After Pictures Surface, Reminder: He's 85
Batman star Jack Nicholson was spotted for the first time in two years by The Daily Mail this morning. On Twitter, a lot of fans took exception to the description of the older actor as "disheveled." With a quick reminder that Nicholson is 85 years old, they started sharing classic moments from his filmography. It's hard to believe it's been 2 years since the general public has seen the Oscars mainstay. But, with everything else going on in the world, it's believable at the same time. It feels like people still clearly like the actor as evidenced by this dust-up on social media this morning. (However, this probably deserves some attention!) Check out some of the reaction to his reappearance down below!
Not too long ago, The Hollywood Reporter published a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making Tim Burton's Batman. The director and his star disagreed on the look of the Joker. "You know when you look at the drawings, his hair is not bright green," Nicholson revealed. "You see it almost as a lightning effect." Hysterically, the star ended up being completely right about the choice in hair. Nicholson said, "And we did the test on the wig and immediately, he saw too bright. Change the wig."
Since I don't wish to amplify that Daily Fail clickbait piece about Jack Nicholson, I will only say: He's 85. Good for him! To be 85 and enjoying a quiet life is a privilege in this day and age.— Jocelyn Palmer (@JocelynPalmer92) April 14, 2023
Are you happy to see Nicholson up and around? Let us know in the comments!
A lot of the Internet today:
prevnext
To The Daily Fail, from Jack Nicholson pic.twitter.com/AMAv3gb66W— Joe (@MrJoeGooch) April 14, 2023
Comedy special vibes
prevnext
I never get tired of watching Jack Nicholson walk from his dressing room to the Overlook Hotel set. pic.twitter.com/CGdpPQmXjl— Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) April 12, 2023
So much history
prevnext
Louise Fletcher talks about working with Jack Nicholson on ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST (1975). pic.twitter.com/2MZiWjMuM9— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 11, 2023
The standard for a reason
prevnext
Jack Nicholson's portrayal of The Joker in 1989's Batman is still my favorite interpretation of the character on the silver screen. I've enjoyed others but I truly love Nicholson's version the most. The Tim Burton's Batman films were just simply incredible! pic.twitter.com/Hu6YtUgkJz— Billy Vegas | BVX-Poker INC. (@Venom_Poker) April 12, 2023
Wild story
prevnext
Jack Nicholson breaks into tears as he explains the positive effect Roger Corman had on his acting career.April 5, 2023
Such an amazing moment
prevnext
Jack Nicholson in 1982 talking about how he honed his acting skills and some of the places he found inspiration from for his characters.April 6, 2023
Everyone calm down
prevnext
I see where some tabloid published photos of Jack Nicholson looking 'disheveled.' It's almost as if the man is, you, know EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS OLD. He gave us iconic performances for 40 years. He's retired. Leave him the f*** alone.— Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 14, 2023
He is a legend
prev
Pro-tip – If you want to defend Jack Nicholson and anyone for that matter, don't retweet the tabloid that is exploiting him. Here's the legend: #JackNicholson #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/ekNqp8GcLs— Patty Dixon🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@PattyLDixon) April 14, 2023