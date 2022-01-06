Jackass Forever Video Introduces New Cast Members

After several delays to the film’s release, Jackass Forever seems finally poised to debut next month. The first film in the comedy series in over a decade, the sequel will feature the return of classic cast members from the series like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. For the first time in the franchise’s history though the movie will introduce brand new ne’er-do-wells to the group, bringing in a host of fresh meat to the franchise and seemingly giving some of the elder statesmen of Jackass a break for once. A new video shows off these newcomers to the series, check it out and we’ll break down who they are below.

Not present for the new film will be longtime franchise participant Bam Margera. Despite initially signing on to appear, Margera was removed from the call sheet by producers after some on-set incidents. In the time since then, Margera has been banned from Jackass productions after director Jeff Tremaine was granted a restraining order against the star. Margera previously appeared on social media to bash his former colleagues, while also admitting to struggling with sobriety and his own mental health in recent years. Since all this he has filed a lawsuit of his own against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, Dickhouse Entertainment, and others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jackass Forever will fly into theaters on February 4th, 2022.

Jasper Dolphin

A member of Odd Future with Tyler, the Creator, Jasper was previously a cast member on Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad, a series largely influenced by Jackass that aired from 2012 to 2014.

Sean McInerney aka Poopies

Sean McInerney (best known by his stage name, Poopies) is a surfer and YouTuber who previously appeared on “Who is J.O.B?”

Zach Holmes aka Zackass

An entertainer and YouTuber who began uploading his own Jackass-style stunts online before appearing on the MTV series Too Stupid to Die.

Rachel Wolfson

Rachel Wolfson is a stand-up comedian and the first female member officially part of the Jackass crew.

Eric Manaka

Eric Manaka a skateboarder from the UK who previously worked with Johnny Knoxville on Action Point.

Dark Shark

Jasper Dolphin’s father, previously seen on Vice’s Jasper & Errol’s First Time

Eric André

Though not an official cast member for Jackass Forever, Eric André has experience working with the crew as Jackass Forever director Jeff Tremaine produce his film Bad Trip.

Machine Gun Kelly

Again, not a full cast member but a celebrity guest star who will appear, and his placement is prominent enough that he’s in the main trailer.

Tyler, the Creator

Again, seemingly not a full cast member for the movie, the rapper and Loiter Squad star can be spotted in several shots from the released footage.