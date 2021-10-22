Jackass Star Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville, Director Over Jackass Forever Firing

✖

The legal fracas between Jackass star Bam Margera and his former collaborators on the hit comedy franchise has reached a new level as the performer has filed a lawsuit against many of the parties involved. Variety brings word of the suit, with Margera, having reportedly been cut from the upcoming Jackass Forever, filing a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, Dickhouse Entertainment, and others. Among the many things the suit asks for, including monetary relief, Margera hope that the court will stop the release of the upcoming movie from happening (it's currently scheduled for October 22).

Margera's suit alleges that while he was in rehab in 2019, Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze approached him with a "Wellness Agreement" which saw him undergo "countless breathalyzer and urinalysis tests" as a means test of maintaining employment on any/all future Jackass projects. Margera claims that he didn't violate the terms but was fired anyway after one test revealed he'd taken Adderall, for which he claims to have had a prescription. The suit also claims that Margera filmed several scenes for the movie before being fired and that many of his "dozens of ideas for inclusion in the film" are being used in the final cut.

The feud between Margera and his former Jackass collaborators became public earlier this year when the CKY and Viva La Bam star revealed himself that he'd been fired from the production. As a result of the entire ordeal, Jeff Tremaine, director of all four Jackass movies and one of the parties named in the suit, filed and was granted a restraining order against him for the next three years.

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Knoxville previously said in an interview with GQ. “We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it....I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

The cast for the upcoming Jackass Forever will include Knoxville as well as other franchise heavyweights Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. Jackass Forever will also make some new additions to the cast in the form of Jasper Dolphin from Adult Swim's Loiter Squad, Sean McInerney aka Poopies, Zach Holmes aka Zackass from Too Stupid to Die, and more.