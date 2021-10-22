Steve-O Reveals Surprising New Cast Members for Jackass 4

✖

Jackass 4 is scheduled to arrive later this year but filming is apparently still ongoing as franchise star Steve-O has posted a new video to his YouTube channel from the set. Not only did the long-time stuntman show off filming of the new movie but in it he revealed some of the new cast members that will appear in the film. Naturally franchise heavyweights Johnny Knoxville, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy will be featured but Steve-O confirmed three more additions to the cast in the form of Jasper Dolphin from Adult Swim's Loiter Squad, Sean McInerney aka Poopies, and Zach Holmes aka Zackass from Too Stupid to Die.

Not present for the upcoming movie will be Bam Margera. Despite initially being part of the new film, Margera was removed from the call sheet by producers after some on-set incidents. In the time since then, Margera has been banned from Jackass productions for three years after director Jeff Tremaine was granted a restraining order against the star. It was previously reported that Margera had threatened his wife and kids. Margera has previously appeared on social media to bash his former colleagues, while also admitting to struggling with sobreity and his own mental health in recent years.

"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Knoxville previously told Digital Spy. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it. I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

After the finality of Jackass 3D, the announcement of the fourth Jackass movie was a major surprise for fans of the gross-out series. In the long run it's not too surprising though as all of the films have been a major success for studio Paramount Pictures at the box office.

The first Jackass film only cost $5 million to make but brought in over $79 million worldwide, while Jackass: Number Two cost $11 million and brought in over $84 million. Jackass 3D cost $20 million but brought in the franchise's best numbers with a total of $171 million globally. The last entry, Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa, was produced for $15 million but returned big with $160 million and even nabbed an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Jackass 4 is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 22, 2021 after many delays by the studio.