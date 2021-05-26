Jackass Director Files Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

✖

The latest Jackass controversy continues to boil, as filmmaker Jeff Tremaine has now reportedly filed for a restraining order against franchise star Bam Margera. Margera has been in the news of late after being fired from Jackass 4, and it now appears Tremaine is looking for legal protection from the actor. TMZ reported the news of Tremaine's temporary filing, and an exact reason or cause for the filing has yet to be exposed.

Margera uploaded a string of videos to his Instagram profile after being removed from the project, accusing Tremaine and costar Johnny Knoxville of forcing him to "walk on eggshells" in order to be a part of the production.

“My family—Jackass—has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me,” Margera said in one of the videos. “Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has fucking done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells—which is impossible—and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it.”

A recent GQ profile on Knoxville shed more light on the matter, suggesting Margera was fired from the project after refusing to go to rehab as a condition for his employment on the project.

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Knoxville said in the profile. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded,” fellow Jackass star Steve-O shared on social this week. “You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”

Cover photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images