Johnny Knoxville Teases the Big-Screen Future of Jackass

Earlier this year saw the theatrical release of Jackass Forever, the first film in the series since 2010's Jackass 3D, and while some fans had thought it would be the final film in the franchise, longtime star Johnny Knoxville recently confirmed that the cinematic future of the series isn't as over as some fans might have thought. Following the financial and critical success of the most recent film, a new Jackass series was confirmed for Paramount+, though this doesn't mean that the gang of both new and old cast members couldn't collaborate for another feature film.

"We never said whether it was or wasn't [the final film]. That got written somewhere and people ran with it," Knoxville shared with Variety. "If we did continue, we would lean on the younger cast more and the old guys would take a little step back but still be a part of it. I would have to step back because my neurologist said I can't have any more concussions."

Not only do the injuries Knoxville has suffered while filming made it so he won't be doing any major gags in a future film, he even revealed that the bull sequence meant having to scrap some of the stunts he had planned for Jackass Forever.

"I had three or four big stunts planned. I don't want to say what they were, but they were on the same level as the bull," Knoxville admitted. "Even if I had gotten through the bull, I wouldn't have gotten out of the others. One of them would have taken me out."

Despite that stunt being the experience that caused the performer to retire from major gags, he revealed that his time filming the sequence wasn't nearly as intimidating for him.

"It's one of the most serious things I've experienced," the actor recalled. "Of course, I have fear. But that's more like two or three days out of a big stunt. When it's time to shoot, I just want to go right now. I'll be sitting in my car listening to music. When they're ready to go, they call me in and I go. I think the bull stunt was scarier for other people who saw it. I was out for more than a minute, but for me personally, it wasn't scary. I go to a different place when I'm doing those things."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Jackass.

Are you hoping we get more films in the Jackass series? Let us know in the comments!