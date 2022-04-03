Jackass Forever Cast Reveals the Craziest Stunts They’ve Turned Down

Considering the insane things done by the Jackass crew for the past twenty plus years it’s hard to imagine that there’s anything that the stuntmen wouldn’t do. Turns out? There’s a few things, at least for some of them, and it’s not specifically because of it beign something gross or inhumane, it was mostly a matter of life and death. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, we asked stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Ehren McGhehey if there were ever stunts that they turned down. While one of them detailed a big stunt with the entire cast that was turned down, another star confirmed they’ve literally never turned down an appearance in the franchise.

“I remember a bounce house and the idea was to have like the whole cast in a bounce house and send it down like a Winter Olympics ski jump thing and see how far we can launch ourselves,” Steve-O revealed. “The problem with that was that it was like a 500 pound generator which kept the bounce house inflated, which would have been trailing behind, and we saw that 500 pound generator flying and doing real damage to us. As well as, you know, all of our heads clinking together was a concern so we opted not to do that. It was the worst idea ever.”

He continued, “I think originally, like some of the guys have done something like down a little hill in Pennsylvania and which is much different than a giant California mountain. What’s crazy about that one is that they had it set up ready to go for us to just get in it and launch it and we looked at it and said if we’re going to not do that?” Co-star Chris Pontius concluded, “Yeah, it would have been the end of Jackass.”

Ehren McGhehey, aka “Danger Ehren,” on the other hand never met a stunt he didn’t like, telling us: “I laid on a bed of nails in India with cobras on me and nobody else would do that…We were in India and it was just gnarly and I ended up doing that skit and it didn’t even make (the movie)….(Jeff Tremaine, Director) came over and he’s like, ‘Would you be willing to lay on a bed of nails with the cobra on you?’ and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? No.’ And then I was thinking to myself, I just flew all the way over to India and I haven’t got any footage or anything yet. So I was like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’”

You can stream Jackass Forever, and all the other movies and original television episodes in the franchise, on Paramount+.