Jackass Star Has Disappointing News About New Movie

It's been over a year since Jackass Forever was released and while the film felt a bit like a sendoff for the franchise, fans have wondered if it was possible that we could see another Jackass movie in the future. However, star Steve-O has some disappointing news on that front. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Steve-O said that while he expects there will eventually be some sort of future projects, a movie isn't likely.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some kind of project reunited us again, but I wouldn't bet on there being another movie," Steve-O said.

Steve-O also cast some doubt on the possibility that he could return to the WWE. The entertainer infamously had a 2007 appearance where he experienced what he would later call "The Worst Beating I Ever Got" in a 2019 video.

"I wouldn't want to try raising the bar form where I left it last time I was in the WWE ring," he said. "That was the only time I've ever been beaten into blackout by another person."

Steve-O Has Previously Called Jackass Forever "Kind of a Bummer"

"This last Jackass movie... it was kind of a bummer, man," Steve-O told NME earlier this year. One scene in particular soured his feelings on the movie, when star Johnny Knoxville was flipped in the air by a bull and given a brain injury. He adds, "It's not fun to watch Knoxville get hit in the head any more. I wrote this text to the whole cast that day, thanking Knoxville for the sacrifices he's made for this team, and also begging that he stops with the brain trauma. It was one of my more serious and sincere messages."

The performer even had ill-feelings about his own work in the movie, noting that we wish one in particular was "at a higher level." Steve-O noted that the stunt he performed with musician Machine Gun Kelly, where they competed against each other so as not to get slapped by giant hands into a pool, wasn't his favorite. He also revealed a scene they shot together that has been buried.

"We did something that was deemed 'not hip-hop friendly,'" Steve-O told the outlet. "We both shaved our pubic hair, and I mixed it together and rolled a joint of pure pubic hair. Then we both smoked it: I don't think that ever saw the light of day! The powers-that-be at Bad Boy Records were like: 'Yo dude, we don't smoke dude's pubes over here.'"

Steve-O Now Has a Voodoo Doll Collaboration With Liquid Death

On Tuesday, Liquid Death announced a truly crazy collaboration with Steve-O, teaming up to create limited-edition voodoo dolls in what is Steve-O's first-ever supernatural stunt. According to Liquid Death, each of the voodoo dolls is handcrafted and has been activated by a real witch doctor, but that's not where the insanity lies. The limited-edition voodoo dolls also come with a bit of Steve-O's real hair inside. Yes, you read that correctly. These voodoo dolls contain Steve-O's real hair so that whatever you do to the doll, well, Steve-O will feel it. They are also described as being all-natural and plastic free.

The Steve-O voodoo dolls are available exclusively at LiquidDeath.com/voodoo starting today, Tuesday, August 29th. They cost $125 each and, again, only 300 have been made so if you want one, you will have to act fast. They are limited to 2 per customer.