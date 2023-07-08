Johnny Knoxville Reveals Worst Jackass Injury

With over twenty years worth of Jackass material out in the world, there's a lot of injuries sustained by the cast that's been caught on film. Franchise star Johnny Knoxville has been at the center of most of these, with part of the promotion for Jackass Forever being his reveal that doctors had advised he stop taking shots to the head. Knoxville has openly spoken about the many injuries he's had over the years, some of the worst not even happening while filming Jackass, but now he's revealed what was the most painful of them all. Speaking with Vanity Fair for one of their Lie Detector Test interviews, Knoxville revealed that the worst one happened very early in his time with Jackass.

"You know, like the concussions are bad and the breaks are, you know, not so fun," Knoxville recalled. "But I think the worst that I felt, I think, it doesn't sound like it would be, but the pepper spray. I hated that. It's like someone lit a fire in your eyes and put it out with kerosene, for 20 or 30 minutes. I didn't like that. But I'm sure there's more painful things, but that one's up there." Hardcore Jackass fans may recall that the pepper spray moment with Knoxville was actually filmed long before Jackass was even a thing, instead filmed as part of the Big Brother video, Number Two.

When asked in the same interview if his hospital stay after being flipped by the bull and landing on his head was the most expensive one, Knoxville recalled some other grim injuries.

"I honestly don't know. I'm trying to think of all of them, and how many time's I'd have to go back to different doctors. I don't know that answer to that one. My concussions are probably my worst injuries. I did have a blow out fracture of my left eye once where it popped out and it had to go back in. That happened a couple times, once in the bathroom and then another time when I was waking around with Pontius. With the injury I had, the blowout fracture, I wasn't supposed to sneeze for like six weeks or something and I'm like, I have allergies...But I was walking around with Pontius and he said something funny and for whatever reason I grabbed my nose it was like -doink-. It doesn't come out that far, like a little past Marty Feldman."

Since the release of Jackass Forever there's been no confirmation one way or the other about the franchise's future. A report previously revealed that a new TV series was in the works for Paramount+ but no movement on that or another movie has been confirmed as of this writing.