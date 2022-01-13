Jackass Star Suffered “Broken Wrist, Broken Rib, Concussion and Brain Hemorrhage” From One Stunt in New Movie

The Jackass crew are very, very well known for the injuries they sustain on camera simply for our own amusement, a previous report put their injury bills in the millions of dollars. All that in mind it was surprising to….well, everyone, when at fourth Jackass movie was announced, especially since it had been a decade since Jackass 3D and that film had a tremendous sense of finality to it. The new movie, Jackass Forever, seems to be taking it easy on some of the original cast members, introducing some fresh faces to take the brunt of the punishment, except for series golden boy Johnny Knoxville.

In a new interview with Variety some fresh details about the movie and the making of it were revealed, including the severe injuries sustained by Knoxville from just one of the stunts in the movie. That stunt is apparently Knoxville doing a magic trick for a bull, who does not take kindly to it. According to the actor/stuntman, Knoxville said he suffered “broken wrist, broken rib, concussion and brain hemorrhage.” Director Jeff Tremaine offered a comment of what happened, noting: “He was snoring for three or four minutes. It was gnarly.” Knoxville added, “My family doesn’t like me doing this type of thing. This is the most wicked bull hit I’ve ever taken.”

As fans may recall, Knoxville has been in the ring with bulls multiple times over the years in the franchise. All three of the original Jackass movies featured stunts with bulls, with 2006’s Jackass Number Two opening with an elaborate stunt of the cast running from bulls in a desolate neighborhood. The sequel also featured the infamous “Toro totter,” where four cast members competed on a see-saw while a bull ran around them. Jackass 3D took it to a new level with Knoxville performing a stunt called the “Invisible Man,” wherein his body was painted to blend into an image so as to trick the bull. It worked for a little bit, and only a little bit.

In addition to Knoxville the sequel will feature the return of classic cast members from the series including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka.

Jackass Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 4th.