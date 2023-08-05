Wonka: Jackass Star Jason "Wee Man" Acuna Calls Out Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa Casting

Wee-Man is not the first performer with dwarfism to call out Hugh Grant's Wonka casting.

The first trailer for Wonka was released last month, and it sees Dune star Timothée Chalamet playing a younger version of the character created by Roald Dahl. The prequel film also stars many big actors, including Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa. Grant previously worked with Wonka director Paul King in Paddington 2, so it's no surprise to see him in the director's latest project. However, some people aren't happy with the casting choice. Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, who is best known for Jackass, spoke to TMZ recently and called out Grant's casting as one of the iconic chocolate factory workers.

"So I guess Hugh Grant, you're now identifying as a little person," Acuña said in the video. "Huh, interesting."

George Coppen also recently spoke out against Grant's casting in Wonka. "A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love," the comedian told BBC. "A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one."

He added of Grant's Oompa-Loompa look, "They've enlarged his head so his head looks bigger. [I thought] what the hell have you done to him?"

What Is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

In addition to Chalamet in the titular role and Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.