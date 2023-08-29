Jackass Star Steve-O Teams Up With Liquid Death to Launch Voodoo Dolls Containing His Own Hair

Jackass star Steve-O has done some pretty wild things over the 20 plus years of his career, but he may have just announced the craziest thing yet. On Tuesday, Liquid Death announced a truly crazy collaboration with Steve-O, teaming up to create limited-edition voodoo dolls in what is Steve-O's first-ever supernatural stunt.

According to Liquid Death, each of the voodoo dolls is handcrafted and has been activated by a real witch doctor, but that's not where the insanity lies. The limited-edition voodoo dolls also come with a bit of Steve-O's real hair inside. Yes, you read that correctly. These voodoo dolls contain Steve-O's real hair so that whatever you do to the doll, well, Steve-O will feel it. They are also described as being all-natural and plastic free. You can check out a video about the creation below.

For those wanting to get in on this very unique item, here's what you need to know. The Steve-O voodoo dolls are available exclusively at LiquidDeath.com/voodoo starting today, Tuesday, August 29th. They cost $125 each and, again, only 300 have been made so if you want one, you will have to act fast. They are limited to 2 per customer.

In Other Liquid Death News

While the Steve-O Voodoo doll is a limited offering, it's not the only news from Liquid Death. Earlier this year, the brand expanded their drink lineup to a new line of iced tea, featuring three flavors: Grim Leafer, Armless Palmer, and Rest In Peach.

The new Liquid Death iced teas are described as being low calorie, low sugar, and each contain B vitamins along with a microdose of caffeine all while coming in three flavors that appeal to a wide array of tea fans. Each variety comes in the brand's 19.2 oz tallboy cans (which are recyclable in keeping with the brand's sustainability efforts) and are priced at $2.69 per single or $16.99 for an 8-pack case. They are available online via Amazon. You can also check the Liquid Death website for stores carrying the product near you.

Steve-O Recently Shared Footage That Got Him Banned For Life

Earlier this year, as part of the promotion for his book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, Steve-O shared footage breaking down the various places he's been banned for life from. This release was timed to coincide with the release of his new book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions. You can see the official synopsis for the title (via its Amazon listing) below:

"Steve-O is best known for his wildly dangerous, foolish, painful, embarrassing, and sometimes death-defying stunts. At age 48, however, he faces his greatest challenge yet: getting older. A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions is a captivating exploration of life and how to live it by an individual who has already lived way more than a lifetime's worth of extreme experiences. Steve-O grapples with the right balance between maturity and staying true to yourself, not repeating your "greatest hits," maintaining sobriety and a healthy regimen, avoiding selfishness, and finding the right partner for life. Having built a gargantuan and loyal social media following while establishing a successful stand-up career—all after a couple of decades of dubious behavior—Steve-O is proof that anyone can find meaning and fulfillment in life, no matter what path they choose. Packed with self-deprecating wit and gruelingly earned wisdom, A Hard Kick in the Nuts will reverberate with readers everywhere who have lived a lot (sometimes too much) and are now wondering how to approach the years to come. Or maybe just need some good motivation to get out of bed tomorrow. One of many tips: Be your own harshest critic, then cut yourself a break, and enjoy this book."