Jackass Star Steve-O Reveals Footage That Got Him Banned for Life From Multiple Places

Steve-O, the larger-than-life personality best known for his time on MTV’s Jackass, took to YouTube this week to share a nearly ten-minute video giving fans a breakdown of various places — from performance venues and small towns to airports and even SeaWorld — where he is banned for life. The stories come as he promotes his new book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, which you can get here. The footage has never been previously released, either because someone was worried about liability or just because it makes Steve-O look, in his own words, “douchey.” But the star, looking to rebuild his own brand after parting ways with Johnny Knoxville over a Jackass Forever pay dispute, is laying it all on the table now.

Well, “laying it all on the table” is poor choice of words, since the first example in the video centers on him being banned from performing in a Louisiana town after stapling his genitals to his thigh. That one doesn’t have video, though. Thankfully.

You can see the “banned for life” breakdown video below.

Steve-O is a recovering addict, and he doesn’t shy away from the fact that some of these experiences come as a result of being pretty out of touch with reality when the offenses took place. In some cases, as with the airport video, he admits that the pursuit of some funny footage for his reality shows clouded his judgment, leading him to make mistakes that he might not have made even under the influence.

After being banned for life from flying when he lit up a cigarette on an airplane, Steve-O says the ban didn’t stick, and he will be flying with them again soon. More than one of these “lifetime bans” haven’t stood the test of time, in fact, not that he had any way of knowing that in the moment.

This release was timed to coincide with the release of his new book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions. You can see the official synopsis for the title (via its Amazon listing) below:

Steve-O is best known for his wildly dangerous, foolish, painful, embarrassing, and sometimes death-defying stunts. At age 48, however, he faces his greatest challenge yet: getting older. A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions is a captivating exploration of life and how to live it by an individual who has already lived way more than a lifetime’s worth of extreme experiences. Steve-O grapples with the right balance between maturity and staying true to yourself, not repeating your “greatest hits,” maintaining sobriety and a healthy regimen, avoiding selfishness, and finding the right partner for life.



Having built a gargantuan and loyal social media following while establishing a successful stand-up career—all after a couple of decades of dubious behavior—Steve-O is proof that anyone can find meaning and fulfillment in life, no matter what path they choose. Packed with self-deprecating wit and gruelingly earned wisdom, A Hard Kick in the Nuts will reverberate with readers everywhere who have lived a lot (sometimes too much) and are now wondering how to approach the years to come. Or maybe just need some good motivation to get out of bed tomorrow. One of many tips: Be your own harshest critic, then cut yourself a break, and enjoy this book.

